Pattaya
Pickup truck driver swerves into water off Pattaya
The driver of a pickup truck claims that he swerved to avoid an out-of-nowhere motorbike when his vehicle flew off the road and into the ocean of Jomtien, south of Pattaya, last night. Na Jomtien Police received an accident report around 8 pm last night and went to investigate. The blue pickup truck was asea and taking on water when police arrived. Although the truck was partially submerged, the driver didn’t sustain any injuries in the accident.
The crash occurred near a section of Jomtien Beach where sand expansion projects are in the works, and so the beach was sectioned off. The truck ploughed through several of these dividers for the planned renovation before reaching the shoreline. It hasn’t been confirmed if the driver would be held responsible financially for the damages to these barriers.
Mongkon Paterat, the 38 year old driver of the crashed truck, says that he veered off the road to avoid a motorbike that suddenly appeared in the road directly in front of him. He complained the road in that area was very poorly lit and he could not see any approaching vehicles in the darkness. When an expected motorbike, presumably without a headlight, came into view extremely close and on a collision course with his truck, the driver did the only thing he could do to avoid a catastrophe and swerved hard through the barriers and into the water.
His truck was towed to a local garage for repairs after a water rescue effort that took several hours to remove the truck from the sea. With no cameras in the area and no witnesses to the accident, police have been unable to verify the identity, or even the existence of, the motorbike driver who may have caused the crash.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri province sees 108 new infections today
Thailand’s Chonburi Province, which features the city of Pattaya, is confirming 108 new Covid-19 infections today. Now, the province has seen a total of 2,153 infections since the third wave of Covid began in early April. 1,590 are still listed as undergoing medical care, with 1 death recorded this week. 562 have now been released from medical treatment and have fully recovered. Just yesterday, the province recorded 80 new infections, with today’s number increasing.
Mueang Chonburi- 26
Si Racha- 18
Banglamung (Pattaya)- 54
Sattahip-2
Ban Bueng-3
Panat Nikhom-2
Pan Thong- 1
Nong Yai-1
1 patient from Bangkok transferred to Chonburi
The details on today’s cases are:
- 24 cases of Covid-19 traced from nightclubs
- 2 from new Version pub
- 1 from Berlin pub
- 1 from Bone Pub
- 2 from Cetus Club
- 1 from Featuring Bar
- 1 from 808 Club Pattaya
- 5 patients contacted from patients who were infected from Pattaya nightclubs
- 11 patients contacted from patients who were infected from Mueang Chonburi nightclubs
- 2 close contacts of previously confirmed patients from Bangkok
- 1 close contact of previously confirmed patients from Sisaket
- 1 close contact of previously confirmed patients from Nakhon Ratchasima
- 1 close contact of previously confirmed patients from Nonthaburi
- 1 close contact of previously confirmed patients from Pathum Thani
- 1 close contact of previously confirmed patients from Rayong
- 1 close contact of previously confirmed patients from Udon Thani
- 1 close contact of previously confirmed patients from Chachoengsao
- 3 from “other” business places
- 2 medical staffers
- 25 contacts in general with previously confirmed cases of Covid-19
- 43 still under investigation
In the last day, a total of 93 close contacts are being tested from contact tracing, and 435 people are being tested through proactive testing. All results are still waiting to be announced.
Thailand today, has reported 2,012 new Covid-19 infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control this morning. Over the past month, more than 32,000 Covid-19 infections have been reported. There are currently 27,119 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. 695 patients are in critical condition with 199 of those patients on ventilators.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Pattaya
German and Thai arrested for allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover officer
Narcotics suppression police arrested a German man and a Thai national in Pattaya for allegedly selling crystal methamphetamine. An undercover police officer had transferred money to 59 year old Claus Mike Haberstroh’s bank account and went by a home in the tambon Nong Prue to pick up the drugs.
The suspects allegedly handed the undercover agent 39.16 grammes of crystal methamphetamine. Claus and 29 year old Panadchai “Po Po” Noo-chit, who is a transgender woman, were arrested on charges of illegal drug possession with intent to sell. Officers also confiscated assets valued at around 300,000 baht.
Claus, a former lorry driver from Germany, moved to Pattaya for his retirement. Reports say he met Po Po at a night venue after moving to Thailand and they started selling methamphetamine together.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Pattaya
Pattaya’s homeless population on the rise after a year without foreign tourists
More people are sleeping on the streets in Pattaya. Even some women who work in bars in the city’s red light district are setting up tents in the empty bars to sleep at night. The lack of foreign tourists in Pattaya, a city that was named one of the top 20 most visited cities in the world back in 2019 with 10 million foreign tourists, has led to the closure of tourism-dependent businesses. Many have lost their jobs, and some have lost their homes.
According to Pattaya Mail, some women who worked in bars returned to their homes in rural provinces, but some stayed in Pattaya. The owner of a local bar says she allows many of the now-unemployed women to set tents up at the bar to sleep, but she may need to close down the bar and evict the women. She’s calling on the government to offer more aid to unemployed workers during the pandemic.
While entertainment venues, massage shops, cinemas, and other venues are shut down for 14 days due to the recent wave of Covid-19 infections, Pattaya officials say the lack of foreign tourists has hit the city the hardest as the tourism industry makes up an estimated 80% of the local GDP, according to Pattaya News.
Many businesses that rely on foreign tourists have closed. There’s little to no one visiting to keep hotels operating as normal, leading to staff layoffs and temporary closures. Some restaurants have temporarily closed following alcohol bans and restrictions limiting operating hours.
Pattaya News says the homeless population in the area has risen. Even the number of stray dogs in the area has increased. Most of the homeless people in Pattaya are foreigners from the neighbouring countries Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, according to the Chon Buri Provincial Authority. Many of the homeless migrants lost their jobs and are unable to return to their home country due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. A number of them worked in the service and hospitality industry which was hit hard by the lack of visitors and the disease control restrictions.
SOURCES: Pattaya News | Pattaya Mail
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Pickup truck driver swerves into water off Pattaya
Brazil’s Covid death toll rivalling that of US
Thailand seeks rights to produce Favipiravir antiviral drug
Popular Thai comedian Kom Chauncheun dies of Covid-19
Concerns raised over Thai PM’s new Covid powers
Criminal Court rejects Ratsadon protesters’ bail again
Draft law on NGOs still cause for concern for activism groups
What will be the top spot on MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition?
Bangkok sets goal to vaccinate 70% of population by the end of the year
US Air Force lands in India with much-needed Covid-19 supplies, other foreign aid on the way
New Covid-19 zoning with tightened restrictions starts tomorrow
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
Police in Phuket seize 100,000 methamphetamine pills, women arrested on drug charges
Rapidly-spreading UK variant proving more deadly in Thailand
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Face masks required in 31 provinces, fine is 20,000 baht for not wearing
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis