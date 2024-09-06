Pathum Thani abbot agrees to repay 10 million baht debt

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A resolution has been reached after a late-night investigation led by the local ecclesiastical head. The abbot of Wat Phuet Udom, who borrowed nearly 10 million baht, has agreed to settle the debt.

A 57 year old woman claimed that the abbot of Wat Phuet Udom in the Klong 13, Phuet Udom subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province, borrowed almost 10 million baht from her and suggested she seize the temple and its buildings as compensation. This issue was brought to public attention through the Sai Mai Must Survive Facebook page.

Advertisements

The local ecclesiastical head revealed another perspective on the case, challenging the abbot’s claims about the debt. The abbot had previously stated that any actual borrowing of 9 million baht would require a loan agreement. The woman had turned to the Sai Mai Survive page for assistance, claiming the abbot had defaulted on the nearly 10 million baht debt and had suggested she take over the temple buildings as repayment.

The Sai Mai Must Survive page facilitated an investigation at Wat Soponaram in Bueng Kho Hai subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka district, last night. The investigation was conducted by Phra Khru Athorn Thanyaruk, the local ecclesiastical head, and the abbot of Wat Soponaram, along with other involved monks. The media were allowed to observe from outside.

During the late-night session, the monks sent disciples to Wat Phuet Udom to bring Phra Athisan Somboon Siripunyo (Boonsri), the abbot of Wat Phuet Udom, to join the investigation. No interviews or statements were given during this time.

The meeting lasted approximately one hour. Afterwards, the woman emerged from the room, and reporters attempted to ask her about the debt resolution.

She stated that the matter had been clarified and documented, confirming that there would be no further public statements. She mentioned that the abbot had agreed to repay the debt without any conditions, emphasising the importance of allowing him time to settle the matter.

Advertisements

“We Buddhists have decided not to make further comments. Our religion remains unchanged. The local ecclesiastical head has been very fair during the meeting. I am satisfied and have no further issues. Humans make mistakes, but we must let go. After this, the matter is concluded.”

During the meeting, the woman did not speak directly with Phra Khru but noted that he acknowledged the debt without drafting a new agreement. The only written statement was his agreement to repay the debt. She then boarded a vehicle to return home.

The resolution appears to have brought an end to the public dispute, with the abbot agreeing to repay the borrowed funds. Both parties have decided to refrain from making further public statements, aiming to resolve the issue privately, reported KhaoSod.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman’s temple ‘donation’ sparks 9.2 million baht-tling dispute

A Thai woman demanded the repayment of 9.2 million baht from the abbot of Phuet Udon Temple in Pathum Thani Province. However, the monk has maintained that the woman had donated the money to the temple voluntarily.

The 57 year old woman, Kritsana, sought the assistance of non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to explore her legal options regarding the possibility of taking over the temple and its assets. Kritsana claims that the abbot, Udom Pahummaphirat, refused to settle the debt and instead suggested that she use her resources to take over the temple.

Kritsana informed Saimai Survive that she was genuinely willing to assume control of the temple, as proposed by the abbot, because she had lost all her money and inheritance to him. She even considered suicide due to the immense stress she has been under.

Kritsana explained that she and her family had been supporting the temple since her youth. They were familiar with the abbot and other monks at the temple.

In 2009, the abbot requested to borrow money from her.

“You have quite a lot of money, right? I would like to borrow some for the temple renovation.”

Kritsana, who enjoyed making merit and was close to the abbot, granted the requested amount.

Kritsana said the abbot continued to borrow money from her, ranging from 1,000 baht to several hundred thousand baht each time. Sometimes he asked for cash, and other times he requested transfers to his personal bank account, claiming that transferring money to the temple’s official bank account made things complicated.

Abbot Cites Donations

Kritsana attempted to retrieve the money from the abbot multiple times, which made him angry. The abbot allegedly kicked Kritsana and threatened her in various ways. When she brought up the debt frequently, the abbot suggested that she take over the temple instead of demanding repayment.

In an interview with ThaiRath, the abbot defended himself, stating that Kritsana attended almost every merit-making event at the temple and frequently made donations.

As Kritsana had already made donations to the temple, the abbot argued that there was no reason for him to have borrowed money from her. He challenged Kritsana to provide evidence of the debt if she truly believed he owed her money.

The abbot also addressed allegations of physical assault, asserting that he did not kick Kritsana but used his feet to keep her at a distance when she attempted to harm him. He further claimed that Kritsana had struck him on the head with a wooden paravent, which subsequently broke.

The abbot highlighted that he had returned many items donated by Kritsana to resolve the dispute, although he was unable to return everything, such as a house paint that had already been used by the temple.

At the end of the interview, the abbot urged Buddhists to use their intelligence when evaluating news, as false information could damage the religion.

The founder of Saimai Survive, Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, plans to consult with his legal team to find a solution to the issue.