Police exposes spa offering sex services to gay community (video)

Photo via MGR Online

Immigration police raided a spa in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen for offering sex services and found a 17 year old Laotian man offering himself to gay customers for 1,600 baht each.

Anonymous locals in Khon Kaen complained to the Ministry of Interior’s Damrongdham Centre that the Adora Spa was not providing spa or massage services as it should, but offered sex services to customers, especially to those from the gay community.

Advertisements

The spa’s official Facebook page appeared to advertise the sex service. The page allowed customers to book services in advance and provided information about each of the male masseuses on the page. This information included their names, gender identity, and the size of their penis.

The complainants provided further information that the sex workers at the site were men from Thailand’s neighbouring countries, prompting the case to be referred to the Khon Kaen Provincial Immigration Bureau.

Officials acted on a tip-off and sent an undercover police officer to the spa yesterday, September 5. The officer posed as a customer booking sex services with a transgender manager named Weeraphon Srisuth at the spa.

The manager then gave the undercover officer pictures of all the male sex workers available that day. After the officer made his choice, the manager led him to a private room on the second floor where the 17 year old Laotian man, Chanphone Siphachanh, was waiting naked.

The support team later raided the spa after the crime was confirmed. The young sex worker and the transgender manager were taken to the police station for questioning.

Advertisements

The transwoman explained that she was not the owner of the spa and had been working as the manager for two months since the spa opened. The teenage sex worker told police that he charged the customer 1,600 baht and shared 650 baht with the spa owner.

Officers did not reveal whether further investigation would be conducted to arrest the illegal spa owner.