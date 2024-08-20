Tipsy temple: Chiang Mai abbot arrested for boozing during Lent

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Police arrested the abbot of a well-known Chiang Mai temple after he was found drinking beer with monks during the Buddhist Lent. This arrest followed multiple complaints from locals.

Officers from Mae Jo Police Station in Chiang Mai, led by Police Colonel Naruebal Jittayanunk, were asked yesterday, August 19, by Buddhist officials to investigate and apprehend monks at a temple in the Nong Han, San Sai district. The monks were reported to be drinking alcohol within the temple grounds.

Upon arrival, the police detained two monks who were caught drinking beer. Among them was the abbot. The monks were taken to Mae Jo Police Station for questioning.

The abbot was defrocked and released on bail, with a court appearance scheduled for August 20. The charges included drinking alcohol or intoxicants within a temple, punishable by up to six months in prison or a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Furthermore, monks found guilty of such offences face dual penalties: defrocking for violating Buddhist monastic codes and legal punishment under the Alcohol Control Act.

Walla Namwongphrom, a member of the Chiang Mai Provincial Cultural Council, stressed that the law prohibits the consumption of alcohol in temples and schools. The penalties are severe, especially for monks who, in addition to fines and imprisonment, must also be defrocked.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to these regulations and issued a stern warning to monks, novices, and businesses near temples or schools. Selling or consuming alcohol in these areas is strictly forbidden. Establishments such as hotels and service venues near temples or schools are also prohibited from selling alcohol.

He urged all monks and novices to strictly follow the rules and reminded business owners of their responsibilities under the law, reported KhaoSod.

