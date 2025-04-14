Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang

Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A fatal stabbing incident occurred during the Charming Maha Songkran event, leading organisers to immediately cancel the event and pursue legal action against the perpetrators.

A 21 year old woman was also injured by a stray bullet. The incident unfolded around 1.15am yesterday, April 13, when Police Lieutenant Pandhiwat Phetloh of the Huai Yot Police Station in Trang province was informed by Huai Yot Hospital about a male victim who succumbed to knife injuries while receiving treatment.

Reports were promptly conveyed to superiors, prompting an investigation by Police Colonel Sanit Phonphet and an investigative team. The deceased was identified as 21 year old Tinphat.

Investigations revealed that on the night of April 12, around 11.30pm, Tinphat and several friends attended the Charming Maha Songkran event held at Trang Stadium in Mueang Trang district. They encountered a group led by a man known as Jack, from Na Tao subdistrict, which resulted in a violent altercation.

During the commotion, Tinphat was fatally stabbed by an unidentified assailant. Friends transported him to Huai Yot Hospital, but he later died due to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the woman injured by a stray bullet was not connected to Tinphat or the altercation. She was leaving the event on a motorcycle on Phet Kasem Road when she heard gunshots and was hit twice in the buttocks. Her condition is stable.

Fatal stabbing

Following the incident, the Trang United Facebook page announced the cancellation of the Charming Maha Songkran event scheduled for April 12 to April 14, citing the violent brawl as the cause. The organisers apologised for the inconvenience, stating that any future events would be announced in due course.

The incident provoked criticism online, condemning the youths’ behaviour leading to the event’s cancellation. Organisers displayed warnings at the event, stating, “No fighting, legal action will be taken,” and demanded those responsible cover all event costs.

Investigations suggest the brawl stemmed from a prior incident on March 2, when Huai Yot police arrested Tinphat and two others for shooting and injuring 18 year old Nawaphon at an old bullfighting ground in Huai Yot district.

It is suspected that the confrontation at the Songkran event was a continuation of a vendetta involving Tinphat’s group and their adversaries. Police Colonel Sanit Phonphet called a meeting with the Trang Provincial Police, crime prevention units, and investigation and inquiry teams from Huai Yot Police Station to expedite the arrest of those involved.

Journalists visiting the event site reported ongoing dismantling of vendor tents and stage setups, with residents expressing disappointment over the cancellation, as traders lamented the loss of income during the Songkran festival, reported KhaoSod.

Simultaneously, Saneh Thongsak, chairman of Trang United, filed a report at Huai Yot Police Station, documenting damages to life and property, and vowing to legally pursue those responsible for the disruption of the second Charming Maha Songkran’ event.

Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

