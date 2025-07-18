Contractor kills knife-wielding man in Trang shootout

A knife-wielding man was shot dead in broad daylight on a village road in Trang province, after reportedly terrorising locals in a drug-fuelled outburst. The gunman was identified as a local contractor who claimed he was acting in self-defence.

The incident unfolded yesterday, July 17, in Huai Yot district, when 40 year old Pathompong, a contractor, fatally shot 32 year old Khajornsak, who was allegedly behaving erratically and threatening him with a knife. After the shooting, Pathompong calmly drove himself to Huai Yot Police Station and surrendered, handing over the shotgun used in the incident.

Officers, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Chaipong Thammasurin, were called to the scene on a concrete road in Baan Huai Nam Dam, Khao Phun subdistrict. Officers found Khajornsak’s body with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg, rib, and head, lying about 30 metres from Pathompong’s home.

Initial investigations revealed that Khajornsak, an unemployed man with a known drug history, had approached Pathompong’s house and started an argument. Witnesses said he was waving a knife and acting aggressively. In response, Pathompong retrieved a shotgun from inside his home and fired two rounds.

Witnesses described Khajornsak as a longtime menace in the community. Kitisak, the 68 year old father of the gunman, told police that Khajornsak had a reputation for violent and disruptive behaviour, including damaging public property and blocking roads.

Another neighbour, 69 year old Suntorn, said that while Khajornsak’s parents were well-liked, they often gave him money to prevent violent outbursts. Multiple attempts to get him clean from drug addiction had reportedly failed.

Police records show that Khajornsak had been arrested twice for drug-related charges in the same district. Despite his criminal history, neighbours said his aggressive behaviour had escalated recently, sparking fear among residents, KhaoSod reported.

Pathompong remains in custody as police investigate the case further. Officers are examining whether the shooting was a justifiable act of self-defence or if further legal action will be pursued.

Locals expressed relief that the situation did not escalate further, but the incident has sparked renewed concerns about the safety risks posed by repeat offenders with drug issues in rural communities.

The investigation is ongoing.