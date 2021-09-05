Samui Plus programme rakes in nearly 40 million baht

The Samui Plus Programme has raked in nearly 40 million baht in revenue following its launch in July, according to the governor of Surat Thani, Witchawut Jinto. Witchawut says the plan, which includes Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, has brought in 918 visitors, 347 of which came through Phuket Sandbox.

Despite the governor’s enthusiastic review, the programme has underperformed compared to the original predictions of the TAT.

Witchawut adds that after its launch on July 15, the Samui Plus scheme notched 6,329 room nights and took in over 38 million baht in tourism revenue. The governor went on to say that most of the visitors came from either Europe or the US with 92 flights going between Suvarnabhumi and the Samui airport. Witchawut says the local tourism industry should gain steam in the last quarter as it has reported bookings of over 9,000 room nights from 860 travellers until December 9.

The governor concluded his remarks by saying officials are increasing their efforts with the Phuket Sandbox and the Samui Plus plans in order to help the struggling tourism sector as well as creating jobs for residents. Earlier today, the Thaiger wrote how over 7,000 travellers have flown since the easing of restrictions that came last week.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

