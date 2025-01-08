Opposition plans censure debate against coalition government

The opposition is planning to file a motion for a censure debate against the coalition government by February, with the debate anticipated to occur between late February and early March. This was announced by Pakornwut Udompipatskul, a People’s Party list MP and head opposition whip.

Pakornwut emphasised that the debate should not extend beyond the second week of March. Key topics are expected to include alleged governmental failures in public administration, corruption, preferential treatment of certain conglomerates, and manipulation of the judicial system for individual benefit.

He noted that while the opposition has previously discussed some of these issues with the public, there are new concerns that have not yet been disclosed. The People’s Party is currently verifying information to ensure its accuracy before proceeding.

Pakornwut expressed confidence that these new issues could serve as a “final punch,” potentially swaying some coalition parties to vote against implicated Cabinet ministers. Even if the no-confidence vote fails, he believes the debate will inform the public about the alleged misconduct within the coalition.

He mentioned that almost all coalition parties will face scrutiny in the debate, specifically highlighting the “14th-floor issue.” This refers to allegations of interference by the Pheu Thai Party-led coalition in the Ministry of Justice concerning former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s detention in the premium ward of the Police General Hospital.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Justice Minister Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong stated that he views the censure debate as an opportunity to present his perspective on the ministry’s alleged interference in correctional procedures.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri commented that she, along with Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and Deputy Minister Surapong Piyachote, are prepared for the debate. She assured that all transport mega projects approved in the past two years align with the government’s transport policies.

List MP and deputy People’s Party leader Sirikanya Tansakun identified Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai as the primary targets of the censure debate, reported Bangkok Post.

