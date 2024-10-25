Perverted man terrifies locals by masturbating in public for 2 hours

Photo via Channel 7

Residents in the Mak Khaeng sub-district, Mueang District, in the Isaan province of Udon Thani, urged local police to arrest a perverted man after he was seen masturbating outside a victim’s home for over two hours on Wednesday, October 23.

The owner of the house where the incident occurred, 51 year old Praphada, shared in an interview with Matichon that she left home for work in the morning, but her daughter called her back, saying that a stranger parked a bicycle outside their home for a very long time.

Praphada said she arrived home at about 4pm and spotted the man on the bicycle in front of the house. What truly shocked her was that the man was masturbating on the bicycle. He appeared indifferent to anyone passing by and would stare at any female who walked past.

The homeowner revealed that she recorded a video of the man and his disgusting behaviour. Although the man realised he was being filmed, he continued his lewd act for more than two hours.

In the video, the man was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with a red collar, camouflage shorts, and flipflops. He appeared to be between 25 and 30 years old. The video showed him putting his right hand into his shorts and masturbating.

Praphada said she was about to call the police when a male neighbour chased the man away. He rode his bicycle out of the area and has not returned to the community since. However, residents remain worried and fear a more serious incident could occur.

Another woman in the community, 64 year old Boonhome, told the media that she was shocked to witness the incident. She said she had never seen the man before and believed he came from a nearby community.

Boonhome disclosed that she was concerned the man might approach women in the area and advised her family members to close the gates, doors, and windows securely for their safety.

Residents in the area are calling on the police to search for the man and take legal action against him to ensure the safety of people in the community.