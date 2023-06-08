Grope gone wrong: CCTV busts perverted Thai man sexually assaulting female vendor in Isaan (video)

Photo via Facebook/ PPTV HD

A grocery shop security camera captured a Thai man sexually assaulting a female vendor by grabbing her breasts in the Isaan province of Mahasarakarm. The deviant did not apologise to the victim and said it was not a big deal.

The female victim, Ae, reported the issue to the community leader after a 50 year old Thai man named Pin sexually assaulted her. She also shared CCTV footage of the incident with the leader.

In the video, Ae and Pin are standing in front of the grocery shop. Pin handed money to Ae and waited for the change. While waiting, the Thai man suddenly reached out and grabbed one of Ae’s breasts. The victim then slapped him in the face very hard. She shouted in the video…

“How dare you! You must not do this to me. I have a husband. You know?”

Ae explained to the media that Pin came to her shop to buy alcohol after closing hours but she decided to sell it to him. The Thai man handed money to her and took advantage of the moment to touch her while she was preparing the change. Ae said Pin did not say sorry to her and rode his motorcycle from the scene after getting his change.

Ae revealed that she asked Pin for 50,000 baht in compensation to make him think before he tries to sexually assault others. According to Ae, Pin did not feel guilty for what he had done. He threatened Ae by saying…

“I already consulted my lawyer. It was just a touch, and that was no big deal. I did it because I fall in love with you. I feel it for a long time already.”

Ae disclosed that she would file a complaint with the police and hand over the video evidence. She vowed to see the case through until Pin gets the legal punishment he deserves. She hopes this would act as a deterrent and stop him from doing these disgusting acts with other people in the future.

A similar incident occurred at a kratom shop in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat in March. The shop’s security camera recorded a perverted thief robbing the shop and sexually assaulting the female shop owner by groping her private parts.

The thief was later arrested and claimed that he did not mean to sexually harass the victim. He just thought the victim might conceal money within her undergarments.

Follow us on :











