Nun gifts 7 million baht BMW to famous preacher

A social media sensation ensued when a nun and her disciples gifted a brand-new luxury BMW car worth 7 million baht to a renowned preacher, Luang Ta Sinsap, at Wat Pa Bo Nam Phra In in Ubon Ratchathani.

The Facebook page of Nun Chen, from the same temple, yesterday posted images of a black BMW sedan with red license plates being presented to Luang Ta Sinsap, the head of the forest retreat at Wat Pa Bo Nam Phra In.

“We humbly offer our congratulations. Luang Ta frequently travels for religious duties, and [Nun Chen] saw the benefit in offering a valuable and suitable vehicle for his travels.”

Nun Chen and her disciples pooled their resources to purchase a BMW 750e for Luang Ta Sinsap. The car will aid him in his travels to promote the virtues of Buddhism. Many devotees attended the event to witness the offering and to express their good wishes.

The BMW sedan, with Bangkok license plates, costs approximately 7 million baht brand new. Numerous disciples were present to witness and celebrate the event, expressing their joy and appreciation in great numbers.

The renowned preacher replied with a short message on his Facebook page to express his gratitude for the expensive gift that he had received from his most loyal followers.

“The students choose the teacher, the teacher does not choose his students”

Luang Ta Sinsap, whose monastic name is Jarandhammo, is the head of the forest retreat at Wat Pa Bo Nam Phra In in Ubon Ratchathani.

Also known as Phra Sin Khit, he has gained considerable fame on social media for his unique preaching style. He uses simple, vernacular language and incorporates humour into his sermons, making them enjoyable and accessible to listeners.

Additionally, he often integrates contemporary social issues with Buddhist teachings, making the Dharma relevant and appealing to modern audiences.