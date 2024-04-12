Thai netizens in uproar over celebrity social media feud

The Thai entertainment industry was recently shaken by a heated online dispute. The controversy escalated when a fiery video message was posted in response to a clip featuring a young individual, who made strong references to the respected television host, Noom Kanchai. The exchange has sparked a frenzy of comments and reactions across social media platforms.

Prairie Phairwan’s video did not hold back. The content creator directly addressed the parents of Nong Nice, urging them to speak up instead of letting their child be involved in such public confrontations.

Prairie criticised the parents for allowing their child to engage in aggressive behaviour online, asserting that Noom, by his maturity and status, should not be expected to retaliate against a minor. Prairie emphasised the importance of children receiving a proper education and being nurtured within a positive social environment rather than being exposed to or participating in online bullying.

The issue took another turn when a video of Noom surfaced, making controversial remarks about Prairie’s gender identity and questioning the legitimacy of Prairie’s ordination as a monk, citing Buddhist teachings. This led to further uproar as netizens debated the appropriateness of using religious texts to attack someone’s personal life choices.

Prairie’s response reiterated the point that children should be protected by their parents and taught respect for others, regardless of their personal beliefs or the beliefs of a few individuals who might hold them in high regard. The message highlighted the need for understanding and empathy towards children and the responsibilities of parents in guiding them.

In the aftermath, Prairie also faced indirect criticism but remained steadfast in expressing views on the matter. The online altercation has raised questions about the role of parents in moderating their children’s online presence and the boundaries of public discourse, particularly when it involves minors and figures in the public eye.

The incident sparked a broader conversation about online bullying, the influence of parents on their children’s online interactions, and the use of social media as a platform for public disputes. It serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding online conduct and the impact it can have on individuals and their reputations, reported Khaosod.