Northern Thailand: Police shoot armed drug dealer in self-defence

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police officers in Chiang Kham, Phayao in northern Thailand encountered a drug dealer who aimed a firearm at them, prompting a defensive response that resulted in the suspect being shot.

Police Colonel Sakorn Sukphoomphong, Superintendent of Chiang Kham Police Station, received a tip about a drug gathering in Ban Nam Lao, Moo 7, Mae Lao Subdistrict. He assigned Deputy Inspector Police Lieutenant Colonel Manas Rattanawiriyaporn and his investigative team to check the scene.

Upon arrival at an unnumbered hut in a rubber plantation, the officers found Sitthichai, also known as Bank, a 34 year old resident of Wiang, at the location. Upon spotting the officers, Sitthichai aimed a long-barrelled firearm at them. In self-defence, the officers fired three shots, hitting Sitthichai in the hip and both shins.

“The suspect aimed his firearm at us, leaving us no choice but to defend ourselves.”

The officers then apprehended Sitthichai and searched, discovering three improvised firearms and 20 methamphetamine pills. The suspect, along with the seized items, was taken to the police station for further investigation.

Sitthichai faces multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine), and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Locals expressed relief at the police’s prompt response.

“We are grateful for the police’s quick action. It makes us feel safer knowing they are vigilant.”

The suspect is currently in police custody, awaiting further legal proceedings. The authorities continue to urge the public to report any suspicious activities to help curb the spread of illegal drugs in the community, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a seafood restaurant owner’s son turned himself in to police after shooting two of his employees, resulting in one death and another serious injury, in a late-night incident. The incident took place early Wednesday morning, June 19, at a well-known seafood restaurant in the Thian Thale area.