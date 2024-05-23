Northeast Thailand: Wildlife officer mauled by bear survives attack

Photo courtesy of The Independent via Yahoo News

A brave wildlife officer narrowly escaped death after being mauled by a ferocious bear while patrolling a remote mountain in northeast Thailand.

Danai, a 39 year old officer from the Phu Khieo Wildlife Sanctuary in Chaiyaphum province, was conducting a routine patrol through dense woodland last Friday, May 17 when an Asian black bear emerged, attacking Danai with its powerful claws. Danai was struck down, collapsing onto the forest floor as the beast began to savage his face and torso.

Hearing his desperate cries, other park staff rushed to the scene. Armed only with sticks, they courageously fought off the bear, driving it back into the jungle. Once the threat had retreated, they immediately called for rescuers to assist in bringing the severely injured Danai down the treacherous mountain terrain.

Heart-stopping footage shows the rescue team expertly navigating the rough landscape, carefully carrying Danai on a stretcher, reported Yahoo News.

Despite the severity of his injuries—deep wounds on his chest, shoulder, back, and hips—Danai is now reported to be in a stable condition.

In related news, a Thai man survived an attack by an Asian black bear while hunting for ant eggs within the Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary in the Isaan province of Buriram. The victim’s 56 year old wife shared details of the incident on Sunday, March 10 with Matichon.

Warn explained that her 60 year old husband entered the forest in the morning to search for ant eggs. The eggs and pupae of weaver ants are also known as Khai Mod Daeng in Thai.

In other news, an Asian black bear attacked a volunteer firefighter as he put out a forest fire at Chae Son National Park in the northern province of Lampang on April 21. The victim was in a stable condition.

The 56 year old volunteer firefighter sustained injuries to his head and arm after being attacked by the Asian black bear during the operation at Huay Dok Lao Forest in the Chae Son National Park in Lampang.