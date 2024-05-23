Man falls to death from fifth floor in Bangkok mall

Image courtesy of Workpoint TV

A foreign man tragically fell to his death from the fifth floor of a shopping mall in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area last night. The circumstances around his untimely death are currently unknown.

Thong Lor Police Station received the report of the incident around 10.30pm. Responding quickly, police officers, forensic officials, and rescue workers rushed to Soi Sukhumvit 35 in Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana district, where they discovered the body.

The man, dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans, was found lying in a pool of blood with severe head injuries and broken legs on a walkway situated between a hotel and the shopping mall. The authorities have yet to identify his nationality.

Despite heavy rain, building staff at the shopping centre heroically covered the body with a white tent before alerting the authorities. Witnesses reported that the man, believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, had fallen from the fifth floor of the building.

Police are currently reviewing security camera footage from the mall to determine whether the man jumped intentionally or if it was an accidental fall.

The body has been transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fall, an officer stated, highlighting the ongoing efforts to understand the tragic event, reported Bangkok Post.

