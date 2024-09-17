Borderline chaos: Malaysian tourists banned from entering Thailand

Picture courtesy of Nikkei Asia

Border drama unfolded yesterday when 39 Malaysian tourists found themselves banned from entering Thailand, thanks to unresolved passport issues, outstanding tax debts, and past criminal records.

Kedah Immigration Director Mohd Ridzzuan Mohd Zain spilled the details yesterday, September 16, revealing an array of reasons for the entry denials.

“We had 10 cases of damaged passports, torn, waterlogged, missing pages, and even scratches.

“There were also 20 cases related to income tax arrears and nine cases involving Customs issues, making the cross-border journey even more challenging for those involved.”

These discrepancies came to light through data from the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex. To avoid such holiday hiccups, Mohd Ridzzuan advises all Malaysians to verify their travel eligibility online using Immigration’s Travel Check System portal before setting off on international adventures.

This year, Malaysia Day fell yesterday, September 16, coinciding with the celebration of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, gifting Malaysians a three-day holiday, with some private sector employees enjoying an extended break today.

According to The Sun Malaysia, nearly 100,000 Malaysian tourists flocked to southern Thailand during the holiday, pumping over 1 billion baht (US$30,068) into the local economy.

In related news, Police apprehended a suspect with three outstanding warrants after he evaded capture for years by hiding in Malaysia. The suspect was caught upon returning home to visit his family yesterday.

Reports indicate that under the direction of Phumipat Phattharasriwongchai, the commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Division 5, and with orders from Kritthaphob Kaewrot, Deputy Inspector of the Cyber Crime Investigation Group 4, the police executed an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on December 13, 2022. The warrant was for charges of fraud and computer-related crimes.

Police captured 31 year old Soryut, a resident of Village 5, Khuan Thani, Kantang district, Trang province. He was apprehended on a roadside near a house on Phithak Road, Kantang subdistrict, Kantang district, Trang province.