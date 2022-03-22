Thailand
Non-profit Watchdog Thailand saves over 20 cats locked in house, 5 found dead
Over 20 cats were found starving inside a locked house yesterday in Samut Prakan province, just south of Bangkok. Activists from the non-profit organisation Watchdog Thailand saved 17 of the cats while four escaped and a total of five dead cats were found inside the house. The cats are now being cared for at Watchdog’s shelter.
Villagers contacted Watchdog Foundation Thailand after hearing cats howling loudly and smelling a foul smell coming from a house in Pruksa Village 74/3 in Samut Prakan. Disturbed by the smell, the villagers went to check on the house to find many malnourished cats sitting by the sliding glass doors. The cats looked like they had been starving for months, villagers said to Watchdog.
Watchdog rang the owner of the house who said it was inconvenient for them to travel there. The owner gave Watchdog permission to find a locksmith to open the door so they could rescue the cats.
A disgusting smell pervaded the two-storey house which was covered in cat faeces on both floors. Watchdog found over 20 ginger cats in a state of starvation. On the second floor, two dead cats were found inside a room with the door closed. Three more dead cats were found inside the house. During the rescue, four cats escaped. Watchdog took the 17 cats to the foundation’s shelter to be cared for. The Watchdog team is figuring out what to do next.
One neighbour told reporters that the cats’ owner doesn’t stay in the house and comes back irregularly to feed them. The neighbour said the cats get hungry and cry loudly. The neighbour has had to call the owner on many occasions to ask them to come and feed the cats. This time, the owner didn’t return for a long time so the neighbour decided to ask Watchdog for help.
If you are concerned about the wellbeing of an animal please contact Watchdog on 099 300 042 0390.
SOURCE: ThaiRath
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Bangkok Police crack down on ‘Gentleman’s clubs”
10.8 million baht found in dead abbot’s quarters, dean of monks says family has no right to the money
The Story of Songkran – What you need to know about the Thai New Year
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
Night shift employee at Pattaya guest house robbed while asleep at reception desk
Non-profit Watchdog Thailand saves over 20 cats locked in house, 5 found dead
Couple having sex in car allegedly attempt to run over security guard after confrontation
Wildlife rangers capture aggressive elephant that killed a villager
Tourism officials push for all entry restrictions for vaccinated travellers to be lifted by June 1
Thai police charge 32 university students for involvement in fatal hazing incident
No survivors in China Eastern Boeing 737 crash carrying 132 people
Asia News Today | China plane crash latest & HK looking to relax restrictions
No flights to new Betong airport, Yala tourism officials talk promotions to boost travel
Tangmo: Boating five should take lie detector tests, again — Sentaor Somchai
Police order shutdown of 3 go-go bars, nightclubs in Bangkok’s Thonburi
Southern Thailand police find large haul of methamphetamine hidden in deep fryers
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
Province in Western Thailand works to revive tourism in new scheme
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
Spicy som tam vendor in Thailand brings in 10,000 baht a day after posing in lingerie
FTI wants Test & Go dropped, all entry restrictions lifted for vaccinated arrivals
Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings)
Unpacking the long and winding road to ‘endemic’ in Thailand – latest changes to Covid restrictions
Thailand to scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 tests from April
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
Thailand’s power will be more expensive in May
Bar raided in Bangkok’s Nana, woman arrested for alleged child sex trafficking
Official assigned to “investigate” anyone who shares Lisa Blackpink’s whisky ads
Russian Embassy in Bangkok works with Thai tourism to help those stranded
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose scrapping pre-departure PCR for Test & Go
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Press Room13 hours ago
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
- Malaysia3 days ago
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
- Crime3 days ago
Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Unpacking the long and winding road to ‘endemic’ in Thailand – latest changes to Covid restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand to scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 tests from April
- Songkran3 days ago
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
- Thailand1 day ago
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow