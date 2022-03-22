Night shift employee at Pattaya guest house robbed while asleep at reception desk

An employee working the night shift at a guest house in Pattaya fell asleep at the reception counter and woke up to find valuables missing from the lobby, which are said to be valued at a total of 160,000 baht. The 49 year old staff member filed a report to police and provided surveillance camera footage showing a man entering the lobby and grabbing cash and valuables, like gold necklaces. The suspect is still at large.

The staff member says the theft ran off with 54,870 baht as well as gold necklaces and rings from the front desk and lobby. In her statement, according to The Pattaya News, the stolen properties are valued at a total of 160,000 baht.

The video shows a tall man dressed in all black with sandals. Footage shows him walking in the front of the guest house before entering the lobby through the front door. While the employee was asleep with her head on the reception desk, the man stole the money and valuables. The Pattaya News says it appears he rummaged through a garbage can first, making some noise to confirm she was asleep.

SOURCE: Pattaya News