How to hack Thailand’s May holidays for a 10-day break

Get ready to pack your bags—May is shaping up to be a jackpot month for long holidays, and if you play your cards right, you could be lounging for 10 days straight.

Hot on the heels of April’s Songkran break, May brings another wave of public holidays that offer golden opportunities for extended rest, road trips or relaxing staycations.

Whether you’re a government worker or in the private sector, this is your chance to maximise your time off without burning through your entire leave balance.

For government officials and civil servants:

Public holidays:

Sunday, May 4: Coronation Day

Monday, May 5: Substituted holiday for Coronation Day

Friday, May 9: Royal Ploughing Ceremony

Sunday, May 11: Visakha Bucha Day

Monday, May 12: Substituted holiday for Visakha Bucha Day

This means you’ll automatically enjoy:

A 3-day long weekend: Saturday, May 3 to Monday, May 5

A 4-day break: Friday, May 9 to Monday, May 12

Now here’s the real trick: take just three additional leave days on May 6, 7, and 8, and boom—you’ve got a glorious 10-day holiday from May 3-12.

For private sector employees and banks:

Bank holidays:

Thursday, May 1: Labour Day

Sunday, May 4: Coronation Day

Monday, May 5: Substituted holiday for Coronation Day

Sunday, May 11: Visakha Bucha Day

Monday, May 12: Substituted holiday for Visakha Bucha Day

That gives most in the private sector:

A 3-day break: Saturday, May 3 to Monday, May 5

Another 3-day weekend: Saturday, May 10 to Monday, May 12

Want to turn it into a full-blown escape? Request four days off from May 6-9 and enjoy the same 10-day break, according to Thairath.

Of course, every company’s leave policy differs, so double-check with your HR department. But if approved, you’ve just unlocked the ultimate May getaway.

Don’t sleep on this—those May dates could be your ticket to a much-needed recharge. Book early, and thank us later.

In similar news, Thai Vietjet is heating up summer travel with a sizzling promotion—domestic flights from just 799 baht, including taxes and fees.

Whether you’re craving the beaches of Phuket, the charm of Chiang Mai, or the flavours of Hat Yai, there’s a bargain waiting. International routes are also included, with fares starting at 1,799 baht to destinations like Taipei and Phu Quoc.