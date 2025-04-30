How to hack Thailand’s May holidays for a 10-day break

Find out how to maximise your holiday dates this May with bank holidays and public holidays in Thailand

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
53 2 minutes read
How to hack Thailand’s May holidays for a 10-day break
Photo courtesy of Royal Vacation

Get ready to pack your bags—May is shaping up to be a jackpot month for long holidays, and if you play your cards right, you could be lounging for 10 days straight.

Hot on the heels of April’s Songkran break, May brings another wave of public holidays that offer golden opportunities for extended rest, road trips or relaxing staycations.

Whether you’re a government worker or in the private sector, this is your chance to maximise your time off without burning through your entire leave balance.

For government officials and civil servants:

Public holidays:

  • Sunday, May 4: Coronation Day

  • Monday, May 5: Substituted holiday for Coronation Day

  • Friday, May 9: Royal Ploughing Ceremony

  • Sunday, May 11: Visakha Bucha Day

  • Monday, May 12: Substituted holiday for Visakha Bucha Day

This means you’ll automatically enjoy:

  • A 3-day long weekend: Saturday, May 3 to Monday, May 5

  • A 4-day break: Friday, May 9 to Monday, May 12

Now here’s the real trick: take just three additional leave days on May 6, 7, and 8, and boom—you’ve got a glorious 10-day holiday from May 3-12.



For private sector employees and banks:

Bank holidays:

  • Thursday, May 1: Labour Day

  • Sunday, May 4: Coronation Day

  • Monday, May 5: Substituted holiday for Coronation Day

  • Sunday, May 11: Visakha Bucha Day

  • Monday, May 12: Substituted holiday for Visakha Bucha Day

That gives most in the private sector:

  • A 3-day break: Saturday, May 3 to Monday, May 5

  • Another 3-day weekend: Saturday, May 10 to Monday, May 12


Photo courtesy of Solopassport

Want to turn it into a full-blown escape? Request four days off from May 6-9 and enjoy the same 10-day break, according to Thairath.

Of course, every company’s leave policy differs, so double-check with your HR department. But if approved, you’ve just unlocked the ultimate May getaway.

Don’t sleep on this—those May dates could be your ticket to a much-needed recharge. Book early, and thank us later.

In similar news, Thai Vietjet is heating up summer travel with a sizzling promotion—domestic flights from just 799 baht, including taxes and fees.

Whether you’re craving the beaches of Phuket, the charm of Chiang Mai, or the flavours of Hat Yai, there’s a bargain waiting. International routes are also included, with fares starting at 1,799 baht to destinations like Taipei and Phu Quoc.




Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

