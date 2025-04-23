Thai politician, linked to BMW driver, accused of brutal assault 19 years ago

A Thai man accused an influential politician, linked to a reckless BMW driver, of failing to compensate him after brutally assaulting him 19 years ago.

A 28 year old candidate for the Thanya Buri Municipality Council member, Smiththipat “Peach” Leenawarat, is under public scrutiny after he deliberately crashed his white BMW into an elderly couple driving a black pickup. The crash caused the pickup to collide with a traffic barrier, resulting in serious injuries to the driver.

The pickup driver, 65 year old Prachak Duangyai, remains in critical condition. He suffered broken ribs and has developed fluid in his lungs. His wife, 64 year old Somsri Duangyai, sustained minor physical injuries but has experienced significant psychological trauma.

The BMW incident is now under legal investigation, drawing attention to Peach and his family, particularly his father, the former Mayor of Thanya Buri Sub-district Municipality Kritsada Leenawarat and an MP from the Pheu Thai Party Manatsanan Leenawarat.

Following the viral spread of the BMW crash case, a man named Net came forward to accuse one of Kritsada’s sons of having brutally assaulted him 19 years ago. Net alleged that this politician struck him three times on the head with a wooden stick, causing his skull to collapse.

The assault reportedly occurred at a basketball court while Net was resting alone. He claimed the attacker approached from behind and attacked him without provocation.

The suspect allegedly said he was angry in court because he believed Net flirted with his younger sister.

Net, however, denied ever speaking to her. He stated he never received financial support for medical treatment or compensation, ultimately abandoning the case due to the lack of justice.

Net revealed that the attack significantly impacted his life and his family, who struggled to make ends meet. He continues to suffer from health issues as a result of the incident.

He stressed that he no longer seeks compensation or responsibility from the attacker or his family. Instead, he wants to share his story publicly in hopes that this case will not be ignored like his.

The politician mentioned by Net is believed to be MP Manatsanan but the politician has yet to make a statement on the matter.

As for the BMW crash, no settlement has yet been reached regarding the medical costs and compensation for the injured couple. Social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet has covered the couple’s treatment costs in advance.