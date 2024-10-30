iCon Group CEO to sue former members and presenter over negative statements

The lawyer representing iCon Group CEO Waratphol “Paul” Waratworakul, declared intentions to sue seven former members and a former presenter. They are accused of causing harm to the company by making negative statements across various media platforms.

A total of 18 leading members of the iCon Group are currently in detention for alleged public fraud and the importation of false information into a computer system. The investigation into the case is ongoing, and each suspect will remain innocent until the court rules otherwise on the case.

Paul’s lawyer, Withun Kaeg-ngan, gave an interview to the media yesterday, October 29, insisting on Paul’s innocence and the other detained group members. He stated that he and other lawyers on the team had evidence that the iCon Group did not operate a Ponzi scheme but sold products through agents.

Withun revealed that he visited Paul yesterday, and the CEO instructed him to take legal action against seven former company members and a former presenter who spoke negatively about the company on news programmes and social media platforms.

According to Paul, each former member gained significant benefits and profits from the company. Paul reportedly stated that those former members should be suspects if he and the other detained members were found guilty, as they performed the same duties while they were part of the company.

The seven former members expected to be targeted include Thinnaphat Tantrasetthi, Chonthicha Subpermsatian, the famous guitarist from the Thai rock band Micro, Kraiphop Jandee, Thanaphat Suwankota, and Thanaphat’s husband, who is only identified as Chayaphon.

Accused members defend themselves

Kraiphop was the first person to speak about the iCon Group on Facebook. He revealed that he invested about 2 million baht in the company but only earned a return of 400,000 baht. He had 75 members in his team and left the business because he felt sorry for his team members, who could not make any sales.

Chonthicha was the first person to speak about the iCon Group on Channel 3’s news programme Hone Krasae. She admitted that she had more than 200 members and earned approximately 2 million baht in profits from the company.

However, Chonthicha insisted that she left the company at the beginning of last year because she believed the company’s business model negatively affected her team members and other investors.

Another target of the CEO is a former company presenter identified only as K. Withun explained that K was the previous presenter before TV host Kan Kantathavorn took over. He advertised the company and earned income similarly to Kan, and therefore K should also be considered a suspect.

The mentioned presenter is believed to be TV host and news reporter Kriangkraimart “Kendo” Pojjanasunthon. Kendo was renowned for his in-depth reporting on the fraudulent Forex 3D case.

Kendo later came forward to assert his innocence, stating that he was involved with iCon Group in its first year of operation and maintained that the company was operating legally at that time. However, he decided to leave the company four years ago after finding its business model suspicious.

In the latest update from Withun, he stated that he planned to submit another bail request to secure bail for 15 leading members of the company, except for the three celebrity suspects who have their own lawyers.