iCon Group CEO to sue former members and presenter over negative statements

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:59, 30 October 2024| Updated: 17:59, 30 October 2024
135 2 minutes read
iCon Group CEO to sue former members and presenter over negative statements

The lawyer representing iCon Group CEO Waratphol “Paul” Waratworakul, declared intentions to sue seven former members and a former presenter. They are accused of causing harm to the company by making negative statements across various media platforms.

A total of 18 leading members of the iCon Group are currently in detention for alleged public fraud and the importation of false information into a computer system. The investigation into the case is ongoing, and each suspect will remain innocent until the court rules otherwise on the case.

Advertisements

Paul’s lawyer, Withun Kaeg-ngan, gave an interview to the media yesterday, October 29, insisting on Paul’s innocence and the other detained group members. He stated that he and other lawyers on the team had evidence that the iCon Group did not operate a Ponzi scheme but sold products through agents.

Withun revealed that he visited Paul yesterday, and the CEO instructed him to take legal action against seven former company members and a former presenter who spoke negatively about the company on news programmes and social media platforms.

Related news

According to Paul, each former member gained significant benefits and profits from the company. Paul reportedly stated that those former members should be suspects if he and the other detained members were found guilty, as they performed the same duties while they were part of the company.

The seven former members expected to be targeted include Thinnaphat Tantrasetthi, Chonthicha Subpermsatian, the famous guitarist from the Thai rock band Micro, Kraiphop Jandee, Thanaphat Suwankota, and Thanaphat’s husband, who is only identified as Chayaphon.

Accused members defend themselves

Advertisements

Kraiphop was the first person to speak about the iCon Group on Facebook. He revealed that he invested about 2 million baht in the company but only earned a return of 400,000 baht. He had 75 members in his team and left the business because he felt sorry for his team members, who could not make any sales.

Chonthicha was the first person to speak about the iCon Group on Channel 3’s news programme Hone Krasae. She admitted that she had more than 200 members and earned approximately 2 million baht in profits from the company.

However, Chonthicha insisted that she left the company at the beginning of last year because she believed the company’s business model negatively affected her team members and other investors.

Another target of the CEO is a former company presenter identified only as K. Withun explained that K was the previous presenter before TV host Kan Kantathavorn took over. He advertised the company and earned income similarly to Kan, and therefore K should also be considered a suspect.

The mentioned presenter is believed to be TV host and news reporter Kriangkraimart “Kendo” Pojjanasunthon. Kendo was renowned for his in-depth reporting on the fraudulent Forex 3D case.

Kendo later came forward to assert his innocence, stating that he was involved with iCon Group in its first year of operation and maintained that the company was operating legally at that time. However, he decided to leave the company four years ago after finding its business model suspicious.

In the latest update from Withun, he stated that he planned to submit another bail request to secure bail for 15 leading members of the company, except for the three celebrity suspects who have their own lawyers.

Kob Micro speaks about the iCon Group via Hone Krasae
Kraiphop Jandee | Photo via ThaiPost
Chonthicha Looktarn former memebrs of the iCon Group
Chonthicha Suppermsatian | Photo via KhaoSod
Thai TV host and news reporter accused of involvement in the iCon Group
Photo via Facebook/ เคนโด้ช่วยด้วย

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Gold rush fever: Prices surge, Thai buyers told to act fast

Gold rush fever: Prices surge, Thai buyers told to act fast

Published: 17:07, 30 October 2024
Thailand cash splash: Foreign tourists send Visa spending soaring

Thailand cash splash: Foreign tourists send Visa spending soaring

Published: 16:54, 30 October 2024
Thai millionaire reveals lawyer&#8217;s 71 million baht fraud, political links

Thai millionaire reveals lawyer’s 71 million baht fraud, political links

Published: 16:46, 30 October 2024
Cloud nine: Equinix boost set to reign over Thailand&#8217;s data skies

Cloud nine: Equinix boost set to reign over Thailand’s data skies

Published: 16:30, 30 October 2024