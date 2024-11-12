Thai Cabinet approves 3 new holidays for 2025 and 2026

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Thai Cabinet has approved an addition of three special public holidays for the years 2025 and 2026, resulting in a total of 21 official holidays next year. These additional days aim to extend existing holiday periods into longer breaks.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Phumtham Wechayachai, announced the decision following the Cabinet meeting at Government House earlier today. The first new holiday is set for Monday, June 2, 2025, which will create a four-day break from May 31 to June 3, coinciding with the Queen’s Birthday celebrations.

Advertisements

A second newly approved holiday will be on Monday, August 11, 2025, leading to another four-day holiday from August 9 to August 12, in celebration of National Mother’s Day. Lastly, Friday, January 2, 2026, has been designated as a special holiday, allowing for a five-day break from December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026, marking the New Year celebrations.

“The addition of these special holidays is intended to provide citizens with extended rest periods, enhancing family time and boosting domestic tourism in the process.”

The initiative to add these holidays aligns with the government’s strategy to stimulate economic activity by encouraging more domestic travel and leisure, especially during long weekends. This move is expected to benefit local businesses and the tourism industry, contributing significantly to the national economy.

Public holidays have always been a key factor in promoting domestic tourism in Thailand. With the additional holidays, many citizens are expected to take advantage of the extended breaks to travel within the country, exploring various destinations and participating in cultural and leisure activities, reported KhaoSod.

An official from the Ministry of Tourism stated, “The extended holidays are anticipated to bring substantial economic benefits, as increased travel and tourism activities will generate revenue for local enterprises and create job opportunities.”

Advertisements

In related news, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is calling on residents to adopt a zero-foam approach for this year’s Loy Krathong festival, encouraging the use of biodegradable floats to safeguard the environment.