Newly engaged teen dies in tragic car accident, grief-stricken family mourns

A 19 year old man tragically died in a car accident after crashing into a tree just days after his engagement. The victim was driving back home from his fiancée’s house when he lost his life in the early hours of the incident.

At around 3.30am, police officer Sirichai Charoen Siri, from the Prakhon Chai Police Station in Buriram province, received a report of a vehicle colliding with a tree on the Prakhon Chai – Banjarak Mae-road. Upon inspection with the Ban Soengmuang and Sawang Jaranatham rescue units, they discovered a Toyota Mighty X pickup, registration number 7513 Buriram, severely damaged in the front. Inside the vehicle, the driver, 19 year old Chonwee, was found dead, believed to be due to the severe impact of the car accident

At Prakhon Chai Hospital, the 55 year old father of the deceased, Samian, and other family members mourned their loss. Samian explained that his son studied at a technical college in Buriram province and eventually got engaged to a girlfriend in Surin province. On May 28, the couple held their engagement ceremony without setting a wedding date yet, as plans for further education or employment were still being considered.

It was speculated that Chanaweer drove back from Surin late at night, intending to reach home by morning but met with a tragic car accident before getting there, reported Sanook.

Four days ago, a white Honda car flipped over after going through the speed limit through a red light and crashing with a taxi on Local Road approaching Ngam Wong Wan Road in Bangkok.

The man was 40 years old and fortunately was not seriously injured. The white car’s registration plate number was กธ 1225 Chanthaburi and the pink taxi with a registration plate number of ทฬ 9981 Bangkok was parked on the left side of the road. The taxi had been damaged on its right check.

After investigation, Somchai, the driver explained that he was going towards Wat Samian temple and when he reached the Bang Khen intersection, the traffic light was about to turn red and decided to speed up his car to pass through the signal.

But he did not pass through the road in time which resulted in a crash when a taxi pulled out in front of him.