Khao Yai National Park holiday weekend visitor surge generates almost 800,000 baht

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

Khao Yai National Park experienced an influx of visitors during this weekend’s holiday from June 3-5, with almost 800,000 baht generated in revenue from entrance fees alone, according to park chief Chaiya Huayhongthong. Over the holiday period, 13,370 Thai and foreign tourists visited the park, entering through two main entry points – the Chao Pho Khao Yai Shrine in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, and Noen Hom in Mueang district, Nakhon Nayok.

The park’s visitors included 11,947 Thai adults, 943 Thai children, 394 foreign adults, and 86 foreign children, who arrived in 3,585 cars, 623 motorcycles, and a six-wheel passenger bus. The park collected a total of 784,590 baht in revenue from entrance fees. Elderly individuals aged 60 and over, totalling 578, and 54 children aged 3 and under were exempt from the entrance fees.

Khao Yai National Park, a World Heritage Site, spans the provinces of Saraburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, and Nakhon Nayok. The park is renowned for its abundant natural resources, including forests and wildlife, as well as popular tourist spots with cool weather throughout the year. Located just 170 kilometres from Bangkok, the park attracts a large number of visitors, particularly during extended holidays.

Chaiya revealed that on Saturday night, over 1,000 holidaymakers set up camp at the Lam Ta Khong camping site, situated close to the grazing areas of local wildlife. Lucky visitors may even catch a glimpse of a herd of 10-20 wild elephants passing by.

Yesterday, a large wild elephant emerged onto a road near Khao Yai National Park, frightening tourists who hastily tried to reverse their cars. The incident occurred when the elephant left the forest, crossing the road without causing any harm before returning to the woodland area.

According to Assumporn Rojanburanan, the head of Pong Prathan village in the Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, the large elephant was spotted walking out of the woods and leisurely strolling along the road within the national park around on the way to Klhong Tabak. The elephant was heading towards the three-way intersection at Green Hill, near the Nen Hom Gate and Pong Yai Maeow. Read more about the story HERE.