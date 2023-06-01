Speeding car flips over after taxi cuts in front at Bangkok traffic light

Photo by Khaosod.

A white Honda City car flipped over after speeding through a red light and colliding with a taxi on Local Road in Bangkok last night. The 40 year old driver was shaken but not seriously injured, as police and volunteers attended the scene to investigate.

At the accident site on Local Road approaching Ngam Wong Wan Road, the white Honda City with registration plate กธ 1225 Chanthaburi was found in a state of disarray, having flipped onto its roof. The driver was identified as 40 year old Somchai Bua Chom. Somchai appeared dazed from shock but did not suffer any significant injuries. Nearby, a pink taxi with registration plate ทฬ 9981 Bangkok was parked on the left side of the road with signs of damage to its right cheek.

Upon investigating, Somchai explained that he had been driving from the Laksi intersection towards Wat Samian temple when he reached the Bang Khen intersection. At the time, the green traffic light was about to turn red, so he accelerated in an attempt to pass through the signal. However, he did not make it in time as a taxi pulled out in front of him, resulting in a collision.

Initially, the investigating officers instructed both the car and taxi drivers to report to the Pracha Chuen police station for further questioning to determine the facts behind the accident. Legal proceedings will follow in due course.

