Pattaya mayor’s surprise delivery transforms elderly woman’s life

The life of an elderly woman with limited mobility in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung district, Pattaya was dramatically changed when Mayor Poramet Ngampichet personally arrived at her doorstep with life-altering support.

For 75 year old Wanram Singupatham, life had become a daily battle. Trapped in her modest Na Kluea home near Soi Bo Bae, her limited mobility and low income left her struggling to make ends meet.

In a heartwarming gesture, Mayor Poramet, accompanied by members of the city’s social welfare division, delivered a wheelchair and essential supplies, including drinking water and instant noodles. The wheelchair, however, meant far more than just convenience for Wanram—it was a symbol of freedom.

“I’ve been stuck at home for a long time,” she said with a smile of gratitude. “This wheelchair will help me move around more easily.”

This generous act came after the mayor’s recent visit to the Na Kluea community, where he listened to the heart-wrenching stories of elderly and disabled residents, like Wanram, who often endure their struggles in silence. Determined to make a difference, Mayor Poramet made it a priority to address these overlooked needs.

In addition to the wheelchair, Wanram was assisted in applying for a disability identification card, unlocking further support and services aimed at improving her quality of life, reported Pattaya Mail.

“This is part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring that Pattaya’s elderly and disabled residents have the tools and resources they need to lead more independent lives. We want to empower them and improve their self-sufficiency.”

In related news, the Architectural Tour for All People Foundation, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Network of Wheelchair Architects, launched the Tourism for All project.

The initiative is designed to foster inclusive and sustainable tourism, particularly for the elderly, the disabled, and families of wheelchair users.

These groups will actively participate in the project, collectively announcing the Pattaya for All Project. Sermsak Pongpanich highlighted the significance of this initiative.