Thailand’s global fashion debut at Siam Paragon Fashion Week 2024

As Thailand’s iconic destinations, Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery have continuously played a key role as a cornerstone of the Thai fashion industry and a driving force of the country’s fashion ecosystem. In 2024, the three destinations are spotlighting Thailand as Asia’s major fashion hub with Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2024 (BIFW2024), the country’s most revered fashion week and the platform of opportunity.

Save the date for the fashion extravaganza on October 2 to 6 when Parc Paragon at Siam Paragon transforms into a vibrant fashion scene under the ‘Envision the Future’ theme.

BIFW2024 will feature standout fashion highlights. Siam Paragon has forged a ‘Co-Creation’ with top designers of Thailand and Asia together with key partners from various industries within Siam Piwat’s robust ecosystem, to present 15 dazzling fashion shows that exemplify the power of creativity.

Siam Center will showcase the work of young generation designers and fashion students, offering them a unique platform to unveil their innovative creations. Meanwhile, Siam Discovery invites fashion lovers to experiment with leading international fashion brands.

In another milestone, Siam Piwat will host Thailand’s first-ever global fashion event, bringing together international industry leaders and influential personalities to offer valuable insights and key trends of the global fashion industry as well as explore Thailand’s burgeoning opportunities. Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Head of the Business Unit of Siam Paragon sees BIFW2024 as the perfect opportunity to showcase Thailand’s fashion scene on a global stage.

“Siam Paragon is a ‘world-class fashion destination’ and Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week is a pride of Siam Paragon as it continues to drive Thailand’s fashion industry for the 17th successive year. BIFW has grown into a premier fashion week in Thailand and Southeast Asia, playing a pivotal role in being a true ‘platform of opportunities and nurturing and sustaining our country’s fashion ecosystem.

Emerging talents

“This platform not only gives Thai designers a consistent stage to showcase their work but also provides unparalleled opportunities for emerging talent to shine. BIFW also creates significant economic impact, driving numerous activities linked to the fashion industry value chain.

“In addition, it also amplifies Thailand’s identity as a fashion capital through extensive media and social media coverage which is a crucial success factor for brands today and strengthens Thailand’s global image as a vibrant fashion city.”

BIFW2024 is a result of strong collaborations with key partners across various sectors within the Siam Piwat ecosystem, including public and private entities such as:

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited

MERZ AESTHETICS

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC)

CITIZEN, M.A.C Cosmetics Thailand

Epson Thailand

Chivas The Blend

Absolut It’s in our Spirit

Nesvita

Paul Mitchell

Korea Thailand Communication Center

Chatrium Grand Bangkok Hotel

Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2024, the ultimate fashion phenomenon will feature 15 fashion shows by leading Thai and Asian Designers.

To celebrate Siam Paragon’s 19th anniversary and its continued role in propelling Thailand’s fashion industry forward, BIFW2024 will offer an extraordinary experience on its grand runway.

The event is a ‘Co-Creation’ collaboration, presenting the latest collections from top Thai designers such as Absolute Siam x Dry Clean Only x AJOBYAJO, ASAVA, FLYNOW, 27FRIDAY, ISSUE presented by GC, KLOSET, Leisure Projects presented by CITIZEN, MOO Bangkok, NAGARA, PAINKILLER Atelier, POEM presented by MERZ AESTHETICS, TandT presented by TAT, and VICKTEERUT.

Additionally, the event will spotlight international talents and brands, including the legendary Korean designer LIE SANGBONG and Friends of SHANGHAI TANG Collection by the iconic Hong Kong fashion brand Shanghai Tang, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year in collaboration with renowned designer Joe Li.

Fashion enthusiasts can also enjoy privilege through the ‘Siam Paragon World Fashion Privilege’ campaign. Shoppers who spend via OneSiam KBank Credit Card at participating fashion stores within Siam Paragon between October 1 to 11, will not only receive a SIAM GIFT CARD from Siam Paragon but also an additional top-of-Siam Gift Card reward from KBank.

Siam Center Visionary Stage: a platform for new designers and fashion students to showcase creativity: October 2 to 6, at Atrium 2, G Floor, Siam Center.

As Thailand’s pioneering international standard shopping centre, Siam Center has been at the forefront of the country’s fashion scene for over 50 years and is a trendsetting destination. As part of BIFW2024, Siam Center The Ideopolis will host the Siam Center Visionary Stage at Atrium 2, G Floor, from October 2 to 6. This is a platform of opportunity for emerging designers, offering them a stage to showcase their creative vision.

The event will highlight innovative designs that reflect the future of fashion, blending creativity with cutting-edge technology to inspire sustainable and eco-friendly design approaches. Under the theme ‘Envision the Future’, this year’s show will focus on sustainable practices, from design concepts to production processes, ensuring that fashion can thrive while minimising its environmental impact.

The event will feature works from young designers and fashion students from 11 leading institutions across the country, all of which are renowned for their focus on design and fashion design. The institutions include:

Bangkok University

Khon Kaen University

Chulalongkorn University

Chanapatana International Design Institute (CIDI)

Chiang Mai University

Thammasat University

Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakhon

Mahasarakham University

Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University

Srinakharinwirot University (FASH by CCI)

Rajamangala University of Technology Srivijaya, Songkhla

This year, the event will partner with Epson Thailand to support young design talents. Every show from participating educational institutions will feature designs created with special printing techniques by Epson, which has developed innovations that support sustainable production technologies. The event will also showcase fashion shows from popular brands at Siam Center, including Frank Garçon and FUNDAO.

Siam Discovery launches the fashion campaign Siam Discovery: The Revolutionary 2024 throughout October.

Siam Discovery The Exploratorium is reinforcing its reputation as a hub of innovative creativity with the campaign Siam Discovery: The Revolutionary 2024. It invites everyone to explore and experiment with their unique style through leading international fashion brands.

CLUB21 will present the JACQUEMUS LA CASA collection and COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection under the theme ‘Live Free, Strong Will.’ The Discovery Selection zone will showcase a curated collection of renowned international fashion brands, catering to both women and men, including ADER ERROR, ANDERSSON BELL, SECOND FEMALE, Open YY, AMOMENTO, The North Face, EVISU and ECOTOPIA.

New brands, such as Marimekko with their Fall-Winter 2024 collection, will also be making their debut, offering fashion lovers fresh experiences with their latest collections.

Siam Piwat and global fashion news authority WWD to host WWD X SIAM PIWAT GLOBAL FASHION SPOTLIGHT, the first in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

With a commitment to elevating Thailand’s fashion industry to the next level, Siam Piwat is hosting the ‘WWD X SIAM PIWAT GLOBAL FASHION SPOTLIGHT,’ the first-ever global fashion event in Thailand and Southeast Asia. This groundbreaking event will take place on Friday, October 4, at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon.

Ultimate fashion experience

Tipanat Lenbury, Senior Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Relations, Fashion Business Group, Siam Piwat Company Limited, has expressed his optimism about how this fashion show will elevate Thailand in the fashion scene.

“The WWD x SIAM PIWAT GLOBAL FASHION SPOTLIGHT is a global event where Siam Piwat Group has collaborated with globally recognised leaders in fashion news Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), fashion experts, and leading global brands, to organise a seminar themed “SOUTHEAST ASIA – LUXURY’S NEW FUTURE.

“We have invited key figures and influencers in the fashion industry to participate with the support by KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited. This event presents an excellent opportunity for our partners, retailers, and stakeholders to gain valuable insights and network with industry experts.”

Get ready for the ultimate fashion experience at Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2024, from October 2 to 6, at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon. Stay updated and watch live runway shows and fashion dialogues on the website.

