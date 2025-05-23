Aussie drunk smashes rescue booth in Pattaya, caught on CCTV

Australian mistakes phone booth voices for real people, breaks door then flees

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
May 23, 2025
A drunken Australian man caused a stir in Pattaya after smashing a rescue booth, mistaking radio chatter for people talking.

Nathan James Webber, 51, was arrested yesterday, May 22, for damaging a Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rescue booth near Soi Najomtien 8.

The bizarre incident unfolded in the early hours of May 20 when volunteer rescue workers reported the booth had been vandalised. According to Pattaya City Police, Webber’s motorcycle broke down nearby. Intoxicated and confused, he heard voices over the booth’s two-way radio and believed someone was inside.

Desperate for assistance, Webber tried to open the booth door by force, smashing the glass. Realising the voices were coming from a radio and not a person, he fled the scene, leaving behind his motorcycle and mobile phone.

Police reviewed CCTV footage to track him down. Officers from the Pattaya Tourist Police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Torlap Tinamat, Pol. Lt. Col. Supparat Meepreecha, and Police Major Apichart Jarurak, arrested Webber at his home on Soi Najomtien 8 at 4.06pm yesterday.

Webber confessed to the damage, blaming his heavy intoxication for the misunderstanding. He claimed he only tried to get help and did not intend to cause damage, but said communication problems with rescue workers prevented a quick resolution at the time.

Further investigation revealed Webber had overstayed his Thai visa by 343 days, making him an illegal resident. He was handed over to Pattaya City Police to face charges for property damage and immigration violations, reported The Pattaya News.

Webber is expected to face legal proceedings and eventual deportation for his visa overstay.

In similar news, a foreign man was arrested by Pattaya police on March 29 for vandalising public property with graffiti. Locals quickly reported the incident, leading to his detention. Residents have called for stricter penalties for foreign tourists who break Thai laws, including fines, graffiti removal, deportation, and permanent bans.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

