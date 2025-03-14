Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic

A severe storm with strong winds caused three high-voltage electricity poles to fall, obstructing traffic in Pathum Thani. A tyre repair shop owner described hearing a thunderous noise and turning to see the poles collapse.

The incident occurred at 2pm yesterday, March 13, when the Provincial Electricity Authority in Lat Lum Kaeo received reports from residents about the fallen poles blocking Taling Chan-Suphan Buri Road at the Nopphawong Intersection in Village 3, Na Mai subdistrict, Lat Lum Kaeo district.

Upon investigation, officials discovered three fallen electricity poles, each 22 metres tall, carrying 115 kVA power lines.

Additionally, a 250 kVA transformer sustained damage. Chaiyan, a 50 year old tyre repair shop owner, recounted the events.

“The weather was gloomy with heavy rain in the afternoon, so I stayed inside his shop. Then, an 18-wheel truck driver arrived, requesting tyre repair.”

As Chaiyan prepared to assist, the truck driver left abruptly.

Approximately 10 minutes later, Chaiyan heard a loud thunderclap as lightning struck the electricity poles, causing them to fall across both sides of the road.

Fortunately, the truck driver had already departed, preventing any potential danger during the tyre repair. Chaiyan reflected that he might have been electrocuted had he been outside at the time.

Lat Lum Kaeo electricity officials arrived promptly to address the situation. They used cranes to remove the fallen poles from the road and disconnected power lines to restore normal traffic flow.

Efforts to re-erect the power lines are ongoing to ensure continued electricity supply, reported KhaoSod.

