Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 14, 2025
78 1 minute read
Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic
Pictures courtesy of Naewna

A severe storm with strong winds caused three high-voltage electricity poles to fall, obstructing traffic in Pathum Thani. A tyre repair shop owner described hearing a thunderous noise and turning to see the poles collapse.

The incident occurred at 2pm yesterday, March 13, when the Provincial Electricity Authority in Lat Lum Kaeo received reports from residents about the fallen poles blocking Taling Chan-Suphan Buri Road at the Nopphawong Intersection in Village 3, Na Mai subdistrict, Lat Lum Kaeo district.

Upon investigation, officials discovered three fallen electricity poles, each 22 metres tall, carrying 115 kVA power lines.

Additionally, a 250 kVA transformer sustained damage. Chaiyan, a 50 year old tyre repair shop owner, recounted the events.

Related Articles

“The weather was gloomy with heavy rain in the afternoon, so I stayed inside his shop. Then, an 18-wheel truck driver arrived, requesting tyre repair.”

As Chaiyan prepared to assist, the truck driver left abruptly.

Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic | News by Thaiger

Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic | News by Thaiger

Approximately 10 minutes later, Chaiyan heard a loud thunderclap as lightning struck the electricity poles, causing them to fall across both sides of the road.

Fortunately, the truck driver had already departed, preventing any potential danger during the tyre repair. Chaiyan reflected that he might have been electrocuted had he been outside at the time.

Lat Lum Kaeo electricity officials arrived promptly to address the situation. They used cranes to remove the fallen poles from the road and disconnected power lines to restore normal traffic flow.

Efforts to re-erect the power lines are ongoing to ensure continued electricity supply, reported KhaoSod.

Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic | News by Thaiger

Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic | News by Thaiger

Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a powerful hailstorm tore through Surin, Yasothon, and Nong Bua Lamphu on March 12, causing widespread devastation.

Golf ball-sized hailstones and fierce winds ripped roofs from homes, destroyed rice barns, and flattened animal shelters, marking one of the most severe storms in years.

In Surin’s Sri Narong district, over 36 households were affected, with fallen trees and billboards adding to the chaos. Yasothon’s Kham Khuean Kaeo district saw heavy rain and hail damage 174 houses across four subdistricts. While no injuries were reported, many families now face extensive property damage and uncertain futures.

Latest Thailand News
2 Thai nationals lose lives in multi-vehicle collision in Lop Buri Thailand News

2 Thai nationals lose lives in multi-vehicle collision in Lop Buri

1 hour ago
Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant Pattaya News

Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant

1 hour ago
McLovin’ it: McDonald&#8217;s supersizes Thai expansion (video) Business News

McLovin’ it: McDonald’s supersizes Thai expansion (video)

1 hour ago
Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic Thailand News

Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic

2 hours ago
3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket Phuket News

3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket

2 hours ago
Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance Thailand News

Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance

2 hours ago
School daze: Vaping vendetta forces Thai student relocation Thailand News

School daze: Vaping vendetta forces Thai student relocation

2 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 14 to 16) Things To Do

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 14 to 16)

2 hours ago
Thai man shoots wife dead after being caught raping daughter Thailand News

Thai man shoots wife dead after being caught raping daughter

2 hours ago
Wheel of misfortune: Hungarian bike boss in hot seat in Thailand Thailand News

Wheel of misfortune: Hungarian bike boss in hot seat in Thailand

3 hours ago
Tragic crash: Trang train-pickup collision kills 4 Thailand News

Tragic crash: Trang train-pickup collision kills 4

3 hours ago
Thai Airways slashes baggage limit to 23kg: How it affects you Thailand News

Thai Airways slashes baggage limit to 23kg: How it affects you

3 hours ago
17 year old Thai girl narrowly escapes rape attempt by Bolt rider Bangkok News

17 year old Thai girl narrowly escapes rape attempt by Bolt rider

3 hours ago
Heavy rain and storms to hit 28 Thai provinces including Bangkok Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain and storms to hit 28 Thai provinces including Bangkok

3 hours ago
Bangkok condo chaos: Illegal Sukhumvit rentals get eviction notice Bangkok News

Bangkok condo chaos: Illegal Sukhumvit rentals get eviction notice

4 hours ago
Teenager’s birthday bash turns deadly in brutal Pattaya stabbing Pattaya News

Teenager’s birthday bash turns deadly in brutal Pattaya stabbing

4 hours ago
Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged Thailand News

Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged

19 hours ago
Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man Pattaya News

Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man

19 hours ago
Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site Bangkok News

Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site

19 hours ago
Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom Thailand News

Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom

19 hours ago
Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage Pattaya News

Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage

20 hours ago
Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport Koh Samui News

Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport

20 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife

20 hours ago
Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip Thailand News

Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip

20 hours ago
Tragic car accident in Kanchanaburi claims two lives Thailand News

Tragic car accident in Kanchanaburi claims two lives

20 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 14, 2025
78 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant

Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant

1 hour ago
McLovin’ it: McDonald&#8217;s supersizes Thai expansion (video)

McLovin’ it: McDonald’s supersizes Thai expansion (video)

1 hour ago
3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket

3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket

2 hours ago
Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance

Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance

2 hours ago