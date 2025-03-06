Name baby giraffe to win one-year pass to Chiang Mai Zoo

Pictures courtesy of Amarin TV

Chiang Mai Zoo is celebrating the arrival of its newest and cutest resident—a baby giraffe born just one month ago.

To mark the occasion, the zoo is inviting the public to help choose the perfect name for the little calf through an online vote.

The female giraffe, born on February 7, is the offspring of Ton Khun, a seven year and seven month old male from Khon Kaen Zoo, and Dao, a 12 year and three month old female from Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo.

According to Chiang Mai Zoo chief Wuttichai Muangman, both parents have adapted well to their new home, and their baby is thriving.

“The baby giraffe is healthy, gaining weight steadily, and nursing well from her mother. She’s also starting to show playful behaviour, exploring her surroundings, which is a great sign of her development.”

Veterinarians and caretakers are closely monitoring the calf to ensure she continues to grow safely and healthily.

Visitors can see the baby giraffe daily at the African Animal Zone in Chiang Mai Zoo, where she is already melting hearts with her playful antics.

To make her arrival even more special, the zoo has launched a public voting campaign to select her official name.

Here are the six adorable name choices:

  • Luna – Meaning “moon,” a tribute to her mother’s name Dao (which means “star”), and also inspired by a beloved princess from a popular cartoon.
  • Sarah – Meaning “princess,” representing elegance and nobility.
  • Bella – Meaning “beautiful,” fitting for such a charming young giraffe.
  • Ton Duen – Inspired by her birth at the beginning of the month.
  • Ton Rak – A name connected to her father Ton Khun and meaning “love.”
  • Rak Khun – Reflecting on her February birth, the month of love.

The winning name will be chosen based on public votes cast online via the Chiang Mai Zoo Facebook page or by scanning a QR code provided by the zoo. Voting is open from March 6-25, and participants will have the chance to win an exclusive one-year pass to Chiang Mai Zoo and Chiang Mai Zoo Aquarium, reported Amarin TV.

The chosen name will be announced on March 31, on the zoo’s official Facebook page.

