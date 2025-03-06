Thai lottery seller’s ‘magic’ massage leaves elderly woman with broken leg

Police arrested a Thai lottery vendor in the northern province of Chiang Rai for providing a magic massage to an 70 year old client, which resulted in a broken leg.

The 70 year old Thai woman, Kham, filed a complaint with officers at Phrayamengrai Police Station after spending 20 days in hospital. She reported that the lottery vendor, later identified as 40 year old Suphap, was responsible for her prolonged hospital stay.

Kham explained that Suphap was a lottery vendor who often boasted about his massage skills, claiming he could provide a magical massage capable of treating various ailments, including pain in the knees, legs, and other parts of the body.

Suphap regularly offered his special massage free of charge to his lottery shop customers. Kham, a food vendor at a fresh market in Chiang Rai, heard about Suphap’s reputation, so she purchased five lottery tickets from him and decided to try his massage.

According to Kham, she screamed in pain within five minutes of the massage. Her left leg was broken. People in the market rushed to help her, while Suphap immediately fled the scene on his motorcycle.

Police tracked Suphap down and found him visiting his family at a house in the Doi Lan sub-district of Chiang Rai. He was arrested yesterday, March 5.

Suphap admitted to breaking the victim’s leg but insisted he successfully treated many people before. He emphasised that the injury was unintentional.

Suphap’s actions could result in imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to 6,000 baht, or both, according to Section 300 of the Criminal Law, which covers reckless actions causing serious injury to another person.

A fatal case allegedly caused by a massage was reported in December last year. In this incident, a Thai singer took to social media to inform her fans that she suffered severe pain in her back and face following a massage.

The singer was later admitted to hospital and placed in intensive care, where she eventually died. The masseuse reportedly twisted or flicked her neck, leading to a fatal injury.

Thai news agencies later reported that the singer also had a congenital disease, which may have contributed to her death.