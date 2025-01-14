Brrr-illiant care: Chiang Mai Zoo keeps animals cozy at 10°c

Photo courtesy of The Nation

As temperatures in Chiang Mai drop to a chilly 10 degrees Celsius (°C), Chiang Mai Zoo is stepping up to ensure its animals stay warm and healthy. Located at the foot of a mountain, the zoo faces sharp nighttime and early-morning temperature dips, prompting a range of protective measures for its residents.

Zoo director Wutthichai Muangman revealed that heat lamps have been installed across animal habitats while additional layers of hay now line enclosures, particularly for animals like deer, reptiles, and monkeys that sleep on the ground.

“The changing weather can affect the animals’ health, so we’ve provided extra support to keep them resilient.”

The zoo is also boosting the animals’ diets with vitamins and supplements to strengthen their immune systems. Special shelters have been built in habitats like those for turtles, shielding them from cold winds.

Inside the aquarium, a boiler powered by 16 canisters of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) daily keeps water temperatures at a stable 25 to 27°C to ensure aquatic species remain comfortable.

Zoo staff are closely monitoring exotic animals, such as macaws and sulcata tortoises, which are particularly sensitive to temperature changes. Extra heat lamps and hay have been provided for these species to prevent illness, reported The Nation.

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Wutthichai emphasised that maintaining the animals’ well-being is the zoo’s top priority during the cold season.

“Our team is working tirelessly to ensure all animals are warm, safe, and healthy.”

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) forecast that Thailand, particularly the northern and northeastern regions, will experience cold to very cold weather, with Bangkok and its surrounding areas seeing temperatures drop to as low as 16°C.

The unusual cold weather pattern in Thailand has raised questions about its connection to global climate phenomena. Environmental experts suggest that global warming may be causing a weakening of the North Polar vortex, leading to colder temperatures in regions like Thailand.

