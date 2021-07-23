Connect with us

Thailand

Nakhon Si Thammarat arrest drug suspect hiding in jar

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pot Boy - Cha-Am, Thailand/Flickr

Today, a suspected drug dealer and a teenager were both arrested in southern Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat. 34 year old Sakrin Phitchalad was arrested in Tha Sala following police complaints that drug dealing was taking place in the area. The dealer was found hiding in a giant clay jar.

Police discovered the suspected drug dealer and 2 teenagers in a house. However, the teenagers managed to evade the police. For the most part. Police did arrest 1 teenager that fled to a nearby durian field. All the other teenagers managed to escape.

An hour later, police also arrested the suspected drug dealer. Sakrin had concealed himself in a jar like what is often seen in Thai horror films. Police also seized 44 amphetamine tablets and 2 bags of methamphetamines in the container with Sakrin.

Thai media captured the smiling suspected criminal half sticking out of his hiding spot with a big grin plastered on his face. It can be seen here.

Sakrin and the unnamed teenager were brought to the Tha Sala Police Station for further legal proceedings. It was not clear if the teenager was also a suspected drug dealer.

Last month, 2 suspected drug dealers were arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat. Albeit neither were caught hiding in jars. Prior to that, in March a backhoe discovered something else hidden: 100,000 baht buried underground.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand16 seconds ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat arrest drug suspect hiding in jar
Media6 mins ago

19 year old man drowns in a Kanchanaburi river while rescuing his puppy
Thailand16 mins ago

Online registration site up for interprovincial travel permission

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand22 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Sandbox tweak, ‘filthy rich’ visa, Chon Buri restrictions | July 23
Phuket41 mins ago

18 infections today in Phuket creeps closer to 90/week threshold
Thailand50 mins ago

BMA plans to open 53 “community isolation centres”
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Rural Kanchanaburi students struggle with lessons
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket company plans to pitch “Diving Sandbox” for liveaboard trips
Best of2 hours ago

Bangkok’s 5 Best Dessert Cafes with Delivery
Thailand2 hours ago

Baan Kru Ja in Pattaya gets a week’s worth of food
Best of2 hours ago

The 5 Best Sunset Bars in Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

Former Phuket tour guide suspected of drowning in Phuket
Best of5 hours ago

Pattaya’s Best Hotels for your Money’s Worth
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending