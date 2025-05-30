Teenager swept away after fall into Chaiyaphum weir

Yesterday, May 29, a 13 year old girl tragically fell into a weir in Chaiyaphum province and was swept away by strong currents.

Police from Ban Duea station responded to the incident at the village weir in Baan Nong Bua Noi, Kaset Sombun district. Divers from Luang Siri Rescue and Mangorn Rescue, Nong Bua Daeng district, joined in the search.

At the scene, a large group of locals gathered to assist in finding the girl, while her three school friends stood in shock. The divers searched for about 30 minutes before discovering her body submerged beneath the weir.

She was wearing the uniform of a well-known local secondary school. The body was sent to the police for coordination with doctors from Kaset Sombun Hospital for an autopsy.

Initially, it was reported that four students went for a walk on the weir. The deceased slipped on algae and fell into the overflowing weir, disappearing in the fast-moving water while her friends watched helplessly.

Police have sent the body to the hospital and are investigating the incident according to legal procedures. The family will later receive the body for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a heartbreaking tragedy occurred in Lampang province when a two year old boy drowned in the Wang River after wandering away from his grandmother’s home. The incident took place on March 26, around 5pm, prompting police and rescue teams to rush to the scene.

The Lampang Rescue Association, working alongside local hospital emergency personnel and police, searched and recovered the boy’s body near Baan Hat Pu Dai in the Wang River.

Upon examination, it was found that the boy had suffered a fatal head injury, likely caused by striking a hard surface. His body was subsequently taken to the hospital’s forensic department for further analysis.

The child had been staying with his grandmother during the school holidays while his parents worked in Ayutthaya. Earlier that afternoon, he went missing from the nearby house and is believed to have fallen accidentally into the river while playing, resulting in the fatal injury.