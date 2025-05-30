Teenager swept away after fall into Chaiyaphum weir

Rescue teams race against time amid rising waters and fierce currents

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 30, 2025
203 1 minute read
Teenager swept away after fall into Chaiyaphum weir
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, May 29, a 13 year old girl tragically fell into a weir in Chaiyaphum province and was swept away by strong currents.

Police from Ban Duea station responded to the incident at the village weir in Baan Nong Bua Noi, Kaset Sombun district. Divers from Luang Siri Rescue and Mangorn Rescue, Nong Bua Daeng district, joined in the search.

At the scene, a large group of locals gathered to assist in finding the girl, while her three school friends stood in shock. The divers searched for about 30 minutes before discovering her body submerged beneath the weir.

She was wearing the uniform of a well-known local secondary school. The body was sent to the police for coordination with doctors from Kaset Sombun Hospital for an autopsy.

Related Articles

Initially, it was reported that four students went for a walk on the weir. The deceased slipped on algae and fell into the overflowing weir, disappearing in the fast-moving water while her friends watched helplessly.

Police have sent the body to the hospital and are investigating the incident according to legal procedures. The family will later receive the body for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a heartbreaking tragedy occurred in Lampang province when a two year old boy drowned in the Wang River after wandering away from his grandmother’s home. The incident took place on March 26, around 5pm, prompting police and rescue teams to rush to the scene.

The Lampang Rescue Association, working alongside local hospital emergency personnel and police, searched and recovered the boy’s body near Baan Hat Pu Dai in the Wang River.

Upon examination, it was found that the boy had suffered a fatal head injury, likely caused by striking a hard surface. His body was subsequently taken to the hospital’s forensic department for further analysis.

The child had been staying with his grandmother during the school holidays while his parents worked in Ayutthaya. Earlier that afternoon, he went missing from the nearby house and is believed to have fallen accidentally into the river while playing, resulting in the fatal injury.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw

15 minutes ago
Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya

25 minutes ago
Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students Thailand News

Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students

2 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for possessing child pornography on LINE app Crime News

Bangkok man arrested for possessing child pornography on LINE app

2 hours ago
Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison Bangkok News

Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison

2 hours ago
Udon Thani temple funeral turns violent as monk and man fight (video) Thailand News

Udon Thani temple funeral turns violent as monk and man fight (video)

2 hours ago
Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket Phuket News

Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam Crime News

Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam

2 hours ago
Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing

3 hours ago
Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road Road deaths

Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road

3 hours ago
Three arrested for concealing murder in Nakhon Sawan reservoir Crime News

Three arrested for concealing murder in Nakhon Sawan reservoir

3 hours ago
Phuket dominates southern Thailand tourism Phuket News

Phuket dominates southern Thailand tourism

3 hours ago
Motorcycle collision with truck in Ratchaburi leaves one dead Road deaths

Motorcycle collision with truck in Ratchaburi leaves one dead

3 hours ago
Thailand rights commission probes ex-Stark exec’s hospital perks Thailand News

Thailand rights commission probes ex-Stark exec’s hospital perks

3 hours ago
Over 10 assailants attack Narathiwat Police Station with M60s South Thailand News

Over 10 assailants attack Narathiwat Police Station with M60s

3 hours ago
Buriram man arrested with over 1,000 yaba pills Crime News

Buriram man arrested with over 1,000 yaba pills

4 hours ago
Couple arrested for embezzlement in Thai temple fair scandal Thailand News

Couple arrested for embezzlement in Thai temple fair scandal

4 hours ago
Teenager swept away after fall into Chaiyaphum weir Thailand News

Teenager swept away after fall into Chaiyaphum weir

4 hours ago
Thailand to continue US talks despite court blocking Trump&#8217;s tariffs Thailand News

Thailand to continue US talks despite court blocking Trump’s tariffs

4 hours ago
University lecturer arrested for illegal firearm import in Thailand Crime News

University lecturer arrested for illegal firearm import in Thailand

4 hours ago
Thailand drops lese majeste charges against US scholar Thailand News

Thailand drops lese majeste charges against US scholar

4 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 47 Thai provinces, warns of flash floods Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast for 47 Thai provinces, warns of flash floods

4 hours ago
Power to the people: Thailand plots solar rooftop shake-up Thailand News

Power to the people: Thailand plots solar rooftop shake-up

20 hours ago
Thai woman rams ex-husband&#8217;s car over missing funds for children Thailand News

Thai woman rams ex-husband’s car over missing funds for children

20 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 30, 2025
203 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Phuket seas claims the life of another Aussie tourist

Phuket seas claims the life of another Aussie tourist

2 weeks ago
Teen arrested in Bangkok with firearm for self-defence

Teen arrested in Bangkok with firearm for self-defence

3 weeks ago
Teen shot dead during Songkran in Phichit province

Teen shot dead during Songkran in Phichit province

Thursday, April 17, 2025
Teenagers criticised for disrespecting Luang Phor To statue during Songkran

Teenagers criticised for disrespecting Luang Phor To statue during Songkran

Wednesday, April 16, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x