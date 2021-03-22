Backhoe driver digs up 100,000 baht in cash buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger

Thailand
Backhoe driver digs up 100,000 baht in cash buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat
A construction worker came across around 100,000 baht in cash that had been buried underground while he was using a backhoe to level out land in the southern province Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Nataya Wakwatee said her father, who used to live on the property, had told her sometime before he died that something was hidden under his bed. She assumed that he was talking about lottery numbers. She says her father would write down numbers on the bed. 5 years went by before the money was found.
The money had been placed in a plastic box then covered with bricks and buried around 20 centimetres deep. The box ended up breaking apart. Water got into some of the bags of cash, but most of the money was in good condition. Altogether, there was about 50,000 baht worth of 500 baht bills, 12,000 baht worth of 100 baht bills and 10,000 baht worth of 20 baht bills.
The landowner, who owns the Thampranna Market, had hired a backhoe driver to level out the land for a noodle shop Nataya would run.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Road deaths
2 killed, 1 injured in early morning Songkhla car crash
2 men were killed and 1 was injured in an early morning accident after their car rear-ended a container truck in Thailand’s southern province of Songkhla. The crash occurred at 12:30am in Rattaphum district at the Khuha intersection on the main highway in tambon Khuan Ru, according to the district’s deputy investigation chief.
The car, a Honda City, with Bangkok license plates, hit the back of a cargo truck and became wedged under its tray, trapping 2 people in the back seat and killing them. Rescue workers used a hydraulic jack to open the car and remove the bodies. The victims of the accident are thought to be migrant workers, as investigators found construction tools inside the wrecked car.
The car hit the container truck after it had stopped at the Khuha intersection, with investigators saying they believe the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel. Officials did not say whether the driver of the truck was injured, but did say they would call him in for questioning.
Meanwhile, a teenage scout drowned yesterday after jumping in a swamp during a mock war with teachers who were throwing rocks at the students, acting as if the stones were bombs. The teen was later reported missing when he did not return home. It took divers 4 hours to search the 3-metre deep swamp and find 15 year old Noppakao Sita’s body.
Police say the Wat Na Ban Kor School in the Isaan province Kalasin had sent the students out to the nearby swamp for scout activities. Reports say teachers were throwing rocks at the students. The students pretended the rocks were bombs and jumped into the swamp, dodging the stones. Police suspect Noppakao did not know how to swim and was forced to participate in the activity. At around 2pm, people noticed that Noppakao didn’t return home, and reported him missing to police 6 hours later.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Transport
Transport Ministry to decide location of new southern land bridge by June
Thailand’s Transport Minister says the location of the much-discussed southern land bridge will be confirmed by June. Saksayam Chidchob says the bridge will provide a more convenient option for shipping goods between the Middle East and the Pacific region. According to a Bangkok Post report, the government is reviewing various locations in the province of Chumphon on the Gulf of Thailand, and in Ranong province on the Andaman Sea, based on their engineering, environmental and economic potential.
The land bridge project replaces the Kra Canal project, which has been dismissed on environmental grounds. It’s hoped the land bridge will provide a more convenient link between the Strait of Hormuz and the Andaman Sea, 4,000 kilometres away. Goods would be shipped to the Andaman province of Ranong, before being transported – via the land bridge – to Chumphon in the Gulf of Thailand. From there, goods can be sent to overseas markets in places like China, Japan, and South Korea.
According to Saksayam, in 2016, the Malacca Strait was used to transport 19 million barrels of crude oil a day, 16 of which were destined for those 3 countries. He says the planned land bridge has the potential to become a new shipping option for cargo travelling between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific, thereby helping the economy in the southern region.
“This future transport and cargo exchange gateway will bring down transport costs by bypassing heavy traffic in the Malacca Strait. It will attract operators to use it.”
He adds that 24.7 million containers currently cross the Malacca Strait every year, which is why Singapore’s port is the largest petroleum terminal in Asia, boasting the world’s second-highest number of cargo containers.
“As such, southern Thailand has a good potential to become an intercontinental shipment and cargo exchange gateway, given its location being close to Singapore.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Extra doses of Covid vaccine lined up for tourist provinces
Thailand’s Culture Ministry and the Tourism and Sports Ministry says provinces considered major tourist destinations could be given extra doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome says the government is being asked to agree to the proposal in order to boost residents’ confidence and help local economies. The chosen provinces included Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri (Pattaya), and Surat Thani.
The Bangkok Post reports that the first doses of China’s Sinovac jab have been distributed in tourist provinces, with 2,500 going to Koh Samui, 4,700 sent to Pattaya, 3,500 to Chiang Mai, and 4,000 to the resort island of Phuket. More doses will follow in June and September. In June, the breakdown will be 16,000 for Samui, 50,000 for Pattaya, 32,000 for Chiang Mai, and 16,000 for Phuket. In September, Phuket will take delivery of a further 48,000 doses, Samui will receive another 16,000, and Chiang Mai and Pattaya will receive 48,000 doses each.
Officials are also in talks as to what the Songkran celebrations will look like this year, after the PM confirmed the holiday will go ahead. Prayut Chan-o-cha says he has asked the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to discuss guidelines for the celebrations with relevant agencies and to submit a proposal to cabinet next week.
“The situation has now improved. With the collaboration of everyone, the Songkran events can be held. But what type of events will be held and how will have to be discussed to ensure they will not affect disease control measures. They may be less fun but still safe.”
It’s unclear if certain practices that are not particularly traditional, but have become associated with Songkran, such as foam parties and pick-up trucks splashing water on roads, will be given the green light this year.
Itthiphol suggests that the splashing of water be allowed to go ahead, given the low number of daily new infections.
“It should get the green light because the daily number of new Covid-19 cases has dropped from 3 digits to only 2 digits.”
However, he adds that this year’s Songkran celebrations should focus more on religious and cultural activities like making merit and pouring water on Buddha statues and onto the palms of the elderly. There has also been talk of participants being required to wear face shields, masks, and raincoats as protection against contamination, and maintaining social distancing when giving traditional greetings to the elderly.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
