Alleged drug dealing couple arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Yesterday, a couple was arrested in the southern Thai province of Nakhon Si Thammarat on drug offences. Reportedly, their Phuket based distribution source had sold them out to the police which led to their capture.

A suspect identified as “Ms Nuch” had been arrested last March for possession of almost 40,00 yaba (meth) pills. Under questioning, Nuch allegedly said she was employed as a distributor of drugs for a couple called Kampol “Thee” and Thanaporn “May”.

Nuch claimed that she was hired by Kampol and Thanaporn to receive packages that held drug. Her next task was to dispene the packages to their respective buyers in Phuket. Following Nuch’s confession, arrest warrants were put out for Kampol and Thanaporn for the possession of a category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The couple was then arrested in Chian Yai on Monday by Wichit police who were working with the Phuket Provincial Police and Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Police.

The couple was subsequently brought to the Chian Yai police station for further legal proceedings.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

