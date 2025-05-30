Buriram man arrested with over 1,000 yaba pills

Buriram man arrested with over 1,000 yaba pills
Friday, May 30, 2025
Police apprehended a 29 year old man, identified as Saharat, in Buriram province for possession of over 1,000 methamphetamine pills, commonly known as yaba. The arrest occurred when Saharat was about to leave his residence on a black Honda Wave motorcycle yesterday, May 29.

Saharat, from Ban Yang subdistrict, was detained following reports of his involvement in drug activities. Upon police inspection, they discovered 1,050 yaba pills in six blue plastic zip bags inside a black bag under the motorcycle seat. His identification card was also found in the bag.

As police arranged the drugs on the motorcycle seat, Saharat began to perspire heavily and expressed that he felt faint, subsequently collapsing to the ground. This prompted police to search his home for any additional illegal substances, although none were found.

Following his arrest, Saharat was taken to the Buriram Provincial Police Drug Suppression Division for questioning. A urine test revealed positive results for drug use.

During questioning, Saharat admitted that the yaba belonged to him. He confessed to retrieving 16,000 pills from Satuek district, Buriram, for sale. He planned to sell some at 27,000 baht (US$830) per batch of 2,000 pills and offered others in smaller quantities, such as 10 pills for 350 baht (US$10) and 200 pills for 3,500 baht (US$107).

Saharat disclosed that the proceeds from these sales were partly returned to the yaba supplier in Laos and partly used for online gambling. He also admitted to consuming a yaba pill prior to his arrest while preparing to mow grass for his cattle, reported KhaoSod.

Saharat now faces charges of possession with intent to distribute a Class 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) for commercial purposes without authorisation, as well as using a Class 1 narcotic, which violates Thai law. The case has been transferred to the Mueang Buriram Police Station for further legal proceedings.




