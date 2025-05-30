Thailand to continue US talks despite court blocking Trump’s tariffs

Thai PM: ASEAN discussed US tariffs; waiting for US negotiation response

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, May 30, 2025
Thailand will continue negotiations with the US despite a US trade court’s decision to block President Donald Trump’s extensive tariffs on imports, according to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The 38 year old Thai premier stated that the court’s ruling on Wednesday, May 28, is perceived as an internal US issue, adding that it remains unclear how Trump might proceed.

Despite this development, Thailand’s government must press on with its efforts and cannot afford to pause, Paetongtarn remarked yesterday. Reflecting on her participation in the recent ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, she stated that the US import tariffs were a topic of discussion among regional leaders. All ASEAN member states, including Thailand, have submitted proposals and are now awaiting a response from the US to schedule formal negotiations.

Paetongtarn highlighted that these discussions occurred before the US trade court’s decision. She reaffirmed that Thailand is operating within the 90-day framework agreed upon for the US to propose a negotiation date. Informal communication channels between Thailand and the US remain open, facilitating regular updates and constructive dialogue, which she sees as a positive development with no signs of communication breakdown.

Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Russ Jalichandra, addressed the US court ruling, noting that the situation’s future development is yet to be determined. He emphasised that negotiations between Thailand and the US will proceed as planned, with active discussions ongoing. He expressed optimism for imminent progress.

Russ further commented that while Thailand currently has a trade surplus with the US, it is not viewed as a new or emerging trade competitor like South Korea, Japan, China, or India. He stressed that the US remains a key strategic partner for Thailand and that this is an opportune moment to reassess and enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

“This is an appropriate time for both countries to explore adjustments in economic relations that would yield mutual benefits.”

The US federal court in Manhattan blocked most of Trump’s extensive import tariffs, ruling that the president had exceeded his authority with the global levies. This decision represents a significant setback for Trump, who aimed to reshape US trading relationships worldwide by pressuring governments into negotiations through stringent new tariffs.

Trump’s global trade strategy has unsettled financial markets with its intermittent rollout of tariffs intended to penalise economies with trade surpluses with the US. He argued that the resulting trade deficits and the influx of drugs constituted a “national emergency” justifying widespread tariffs, reported Bangkok Post.

However, the three-judge Court of International Trade effectively halted most of the restrictions announced by Trump since his inauguration in January. The White House criticised the ruling, and Trump administration attorneys promptly filed an appeal on Wednesday.

