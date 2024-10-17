Nakhon Nayok mobile shop worker wins 6 million baht lottery

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:41, 17 October 2024| Updated: 17:41, 17 October 2024
A young mobile shop employee at a Lotus’s mall won a 6-million-baht lottery prize after asking a disabled person to pick a ticket for him. The winning ticket, drawn yesterday, October 16, resulted in a life-changing windfall.

Peraphon, a 31 year old employee at Under the Sky Telecom, was at the Lotus’s mall in Nakhon Nayok to purchase home improvement items. As he exited the store, he noticed a disabled individual selling lottery tickets near the entrance.

He decided to ask the seller to choose one ticket for him. To his immense surprise, this ticket turned out to be the winning number for the top prize.

Upon realising his luck, Peraphon visited the Nakhon Nayok City Police Station to officially document his win.

“I went to the mall to buy some home décor items and saw this person selling lottery tickets. I asked them to pick one for me. When I checked the ticket later in the afternoon, I found out I had won the first prize.”

The 6-million-baht prize will be used wisely, Peraphon said. He plans to save most of the money as an investment for the future and also intends to donate a portion to charitable causes. His sudden windfall has brought a mixture of joy and responsibility as he contemplates the best ways to utilise his newfound wealth, reported KhaoSod.

The story of Peraphon’s unexpected fortune has quickly spread through the local community, highlighting a moment of serendipity and kindness. Many are inspired by how a simple act of asking for help can lead to extraordinary outcomes.

In related news, a Chaiyaphum man has won first prize in the latest lottery draw, taking home a staggering 12 million baht.

Relatives, overwhelmed with joy, rushed to the local police station to officially record the win. The man visited the Khon Sawan Police Station in Chaiyaphum province to register his win with Police Lieutenant Chatchai Philathum.

