Ladyboy arrested in Bangkok for phone theft and drug use

Police apprehended a 39 year old ladyboy at a shop in Kriangkrai Market, Lat Krabang, Bangkok, on charges of theft and drug use. She was found in possession of a stolen Samsung A73 5G phone and methamphetamine (meth).

A victim reported the theft of their Samsung A73 5G phone from a restaurant inside a mall to Romklao Police Station on October 3. The incident occurred at around 4.47pm when the victim left the phone on a counter while going to the restroom. Upon returning, the phone was missing.

Investigations led by Police Colonel Kittikul Sonthinen, Police Lieutenant Colonel Somphot Thongmoon, Deputy Superintendent Panuwat Charoenying, and Police Captain Kornwarat Promsawan revealed CCTV footage showing a tall, dark-skinned individual with long hair, dressed in a feminine manner, taking the phone. The person was identified as Kachen, a homeless individual with a history of drug use.

Police received a tip-off the next day that Kachen was seen in the parking area of the Eua Athon 110 building in Lat Krabang. Officers, including Police Lieutenant Colonel Tawip Jaiyen, approached Kachen, who admitted to being the person in the CCTV footage and confessed to stealing the phone. He disclosed that he had taken the phone to a shop for unlocking and had hidden the clothes worn during the theft in his room.

Kachen led the police to Guitar Mobile Shop, where the stolen Samsung A73 5G phone was recovered. The phone had been taken there for unlocking.

Kachen was brought to the police station for further questioning and legal proceedings. The police also confiscated a blue and white floral short-sleeved shirt and long dark jeans, which were worn during the theft.

The investigation revealed that Kachen had been involved in drug use, specifically meth, which is classified as a Category 1 drug under Thai law. Possession and use of this drug are illegal, and Kachen’s actions violated these laws.

Further legal proceedings will determine the penalties Kachen will face for theft and drug-related charges. The police urge anyone with additional information about the case to come forward and assist in the investigation, reported KhaoSod.

