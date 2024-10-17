GHB holds savings bonds prize draw in Nonthaburi

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Government Housing Bank (GHB) held the prize draw for its savings bonds yesterday, October 16, at the prize draw building of the Government Lottery Office (GLO) in Nonthaburi.

The event was presided over by Akkarut Sonthayanon, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Chairman of the GHB Board, along with Thidaporn Meekingthong, GHB Deputy Managing Director. Media representatives, esteemed experts, and officials from the Royal Thai Police (RTP) and Ministry of Interior also attended.

The draw, observed by Phan. Tun Sansa, Director of the Government Lottery Office, and bank executives featured ten series of GHB savings bonds. These series included Wimanmek Plus, Wimanmek Plus 2024, Prawpiman Plus 2023, Pimanmas Plus, Pimanmas Plus Phase 2, Kleddao Plus, Toe-ngern Toe-thong, Kha-lermpoon, Kha-lermpoon 2023, and Nakarat. The prizes were announced for the October 16 draw.

The bank livestreamed the draw, allowing customers and the public to follow the event through the Government Housing Bank’s Facebook fan page, reported KhaoSod.

Results will be available on the GHB website at www.ghbank.co.th and the GLO website.

Results can be checked via the GHB ALL GEN application from 9pm onwards.

Results can be checked via the GHB ALL GEN application from 9pm onwards.