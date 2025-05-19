Suspects surrender over Thai office building collapse, claim limited role

Collapse triggers surrender amid mounting pressure and ongoing investigation

Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The two remaining suspects from Company V. and Associates surrendered to police due to the collapse of the new office building of the State Audit Office of Thailand.

They presented evidence claiming their involvement was limited to electrical and plumbing systems, not structural work. Their lawyer prepared bail of over 1 million baht (US$30,165).

Today, May 19, at Bang Sue Police Station, Poladej (surname withheld), a director at Company V. and Associates Consultancy Limited, and Praneet, representing the company, surrendered to the investigators following arrest warrants issued against them both as people and as representatives of the company. They were among 17 suspects in the case concerning the collapse of the office building.

They face charges under the Criminal Code, Sections 227 and 238, for professionally designing, supervising, or undertaking construction, repairs, or demolition without adhering to regulations, potentially endangering others, resulting in death.

While Poladej was entering the investigation room, journalists questioned him about the evidence and his confidence in defending the case. Poladej stated, “We have to wait and see how the legal proceedings unfold.”

When asked if he was worried about the possibility of being detained, Poladej responded, “I will follow the official procedures. I am not worried, even though previous suspects were denied bail.” He refrained from commenting on construction standards or case details, leaving explanations to his lawyer, and asserted that he approached the situation with sincerity and readiness to fight the case.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Building collapse

Pharuehat Mahawan, the company’s lawyer, confirmed that the suspects were not fleeing and had turned themselves in as scheduled.

He prepared a temporary release request to be presented to the court, emphasising that Company V. and Associates was only responsible for electrical and plumbing systems, not structural aspects, and was not liable for the collapse. Praneet, who worked in accounting, was also not involved in the construction.

Regarding the charges of substandard construction, which could be seen as a generalisation or unfair targeting, Phruet noted that it is within the police’s authority to frame the case that way. As a lawyer, his role is to contest the charges and present evidence to the court for bail consideration, as the court has yet to determine any wrongdoing.

When asked whether Company V. and Associates participated in any oversight meetings, Phruet stated that he lacked such information but reaffirmed that the company’s responsibilities were strictly related to electrical and plumbing systems, supported by documentation.

Concerning reports of employees being directed to document construction oversight, Phruet indicated he had no information on this matter either, reported KhaoSod.

They arrived at the police station with bail assets of over 1 million baht (US$30,160), though the actual bail amount under Sections 227 and 238 does not exceed 300,000 baht (US$9,050). He expressed no concern, given that the legal team had already prepared the necessary evidence.

Praneet mentioned she was “slightly worried.”

