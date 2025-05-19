Tragic collision on Rama 2 Road leaves one dead, one injured

A tragic accident occurred when a truck carrying cattle collided with the rear of an 18-wheeler truck transporting animal feed, resulting in one fatality and one critical injury.

The incident took place around 6am today, May 19, on Rama 2 Road, Samut Sakhon province, as the victims were returning to Phetchaburi from buying cattle in northeast Thailand.

Police Major Sukkrit Suriwong, an investigator from Bang Tho Rat Police Station in Samut Sakhon, received a report about the collision at kilometre marker 51 on the outbound lane of Rama 2 Road, in the leftmost parallel lane, Moo 2, Na Khok subdistrict, Mueang district.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, including a rescue unit equipped with hydraulic tools from the Samut Sakhon Charity Foundation. They found a Hino 10-wheel truck from Phetchaburi loaded with cattle had collided with the rear of an 18-wheel truck from Nakhon Pathom, causing the latter’s trailer to overturn, spilling bags of animal feed across the road.

Inside the 10-wheel truck, both the driver and a passenger were trapped. Rescue workers used hydraulic tools to extricate them.

The driver suffered severe injuries and was given initial medical treatment before being transported to Mahachai 1 Hospital. Unfortunately, the passenger succumbed to injuries while trapped against the vehicle’s dashboard, and it took approximately 30 minutes to retrieve the body.

Eyewitnesses reported that the 18-wheel truck was preparing to turn into a nearby factory when the crash occurred. A loud noise was heard, and the collision caused the trailer to overturn. Witnesses promptly notified the police of the incident.

Relatives of the injured and deceased revealed that the 10-wheel truck had been purchasing cattle in northeast Thailand and was en route back to Phetchaburi when the accident occurred. Police have gathered evidence from the scene and interviewed witnesses.

They plan to summon both drivers and additional witnesses for statements and will review CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident and proceed with legal action. The deceased’s body has been sent to the Samut Sakhon Hospital’s forensic institute for an autopsy before being handed over to the family for traditional funeral rites, reported KhaoSod.