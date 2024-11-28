Naked and afraid: Thai man confronts thief with desperate plea

A Thai man shared a video of his plea to a thief on social media and sought help from local police officers in the northern province of Chiang Rai after his condominium room was a victim of two robberies.

The victim shared the video, in which he begged the thief not to break into his room, on the news Facebook page J Moi V+ (เจ๊มอย v+), today, November 28. The incident took place at the man’s condominium on Bai Phat Road in the Wing Phang Kham sub-district, Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai.

In the video, the thief was seen standing on the balcony with a hammer in his hand. The suspect wore a black long-sleeved shirt and shorts and covered his face with a black balaclava. The victim could be heard shouting at the thief.

“Please, please, please. Don’t come in. Please, please, please, don’t. I’m recording you now. Bro, bro, bro, don’t come in. I’m calling the police. Police are coming! Police are downstairs! Thief! Thief! Thief!”

The thief was seen pacing back and forth on the balcony while the victim shouted at him. The suspect eventually gave up and left the scene.

After the thief left, the man recorded videos of his room, showing the camera that he was too frightened to put down the two knives he was holding.

The man provided further details to the page, explaining that the thief arrived at his accommodation at around 2am, just as he had finished his night shift and returned home. He was naked at the time because he had taken off his clothes and was about to take a shower when he noticed the thief.

The man believed that this thief was the same person who robbed his room twice previously. He lost over 40,000 baht in cash to the thief but was unable to catch him until now.

The man expressed his concern that the video he recorded did not clearly show the thief’s identity and that the police might not take his complaint seriously. He added that he could not sleep the whole night for fear that the thief would return.

The victim sought advice from the page and its followers on what he should do next. It is not clear whether the victim has already filed a complaint with the police.