Police hunt 3 Thai thieves for Bangkok apartment robbery

Photo via SiamRath

Police are reviewing CCTV footage in a bid to identify and track down three Thai thieves who stole 50,000 baht in cash, three mobile phones, and a gold bracelet from three victims at an apartment in the Bangkok Yai district today.

Officers from the Bangkok Yai Police Station swooped on an apartment room in Soi Charan Sanitwong 12 after the theft took place at about 4.30am today, August 23. Police met the three victims: 24 year old woman Pranom, 17 year old man Suttiphat, and 19 year old man Narawit, who were still in shock.

The victims revealed to the police that three male thieves broke into their room and repeatedly punched them in the face before searching for valuables.

Pranom lost 50,000 baht in cash, a gold bracelet worth about 10,000 baht, and her mobile phone in the theft, while the other two victims lost their phones.

According to the victims, two thieves were about 170 centimetres tall and covered their faces with black balaclavas and motorcycle helmets. The third thief was of the same height and wore a face mask and a cap. The latter suspect had tattoos all over his body, including some on his face.

Police later accompanied the victims to the police station for further questioning and legal proceedings. They are now reviewing the CCTV cameras at the apartment and nearby areas to track down the thieves.

In a related report, police arrested an air conditioning technician after he stole a Rolex watch worth 250,000 baht from his customer when he was hired to clean the air conditioner at the victim’s office in the Bang Khen district of Bangkok.

Another theft took place in a condominium room belonging to a Thai police officer. A homeless man was caught breaking into the policeman’s condo room and committing theft. However, he only stole items of little value, even though he broke into the room eight times.

The homeless man was later arrested and confessed that he broke into the premises, not for theft, but to rest in a comfortable place after being chased away from his home and having to sleep at a bus stop.