Police hunt 3 Thai thieves for Bangkok apartment robbery

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 16:37, 23 August 2024| Updated: 16:37, 23 August 2024
52 1 minute read
Police hunt 3 Thai thieves for Bangkok apartment robbery
Photo via SiamRath

Police are reviewing CCTV footage in a bid to identify and track down three Thai thieves who stole 50,000 baht in cash, three mobile phones, and a gold bracelet from three victims at an apartment in the Bangkok Yai district today.

Officers from the Bangkok Yai Police Station swooped on an apartment room in Soi Charan Sanitwong 12 after the theft took place at about 4.30am today, August 23. Police met the three victims: 24 year old woman Pranom, 17 year old man Suttiphat, and 19 year old man Narawit, who were still in shock.

The victims revealed to the police that three male thieves broke into their room and repeatedly punched them in the face before searching for valuables.

Pranom lost 50,000 baht in cash, a gold bracelet worth about 10,000 baht, and her mobile phone in the theft, while the other two victims lost their phones.

Related news

According to the victims, two thieves were about 170 centimetres tall and covered their faces with black balaclavas and motorcycle helmets. The third thief was of the same height and wore a face mask and a cap. The latter suspect had tattoos all over his body, including some on his face.

Police later accompanied the victims to the police station for further questioning and legal proceedings. They are now reviewing the CCTV cameras at the apartment and nearby areas to track down the thieves.

In a related report, police arrested an air conditioning technician after he stole a Rolex watch worth 250,000 baht from his customer when he was hired to clean the air conditioner at the victim’s office in the Bang Khen district of Bangkok.

Another theft took place in a condominium room belonging to a Thai police officer. A homeless man was caught breaking into the policeman’s condo room and committing theft. However, he only stole items of little value, even though he broke into the room eight times.

The homeless man was later arrested and confessed that he broke into the premises, not for theft, but to rest in a comfortable place after being chased away from his home and having to sleep at a bus stop.

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thailand opens first semiconductor R&#038;D centre

Thailand opens first semiconductor R&D centre

Published: 16:03, 23 August 2024
Thai teacher suspected of creating explicit images of schoolgirls

Thai teacher suspected of creating explicit images of schoolgirls

Published: 15:56, 23 August 2024
Thai Art Toy Fest comes to Bangkok this weekend

Thai Art Toy Fest comes to Bangkok this weekend

Published: 15:51, 23 August 2024
SEC and SET urged to investigate Raimon Land

SEC and SET urged to investigate Raimon Land

Published: 15:40, 23 August 2024