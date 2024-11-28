Sink or swim: Thai submarine deal stuck in murky waters

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand’s long-delayed submarine deal with China remains in troubled waters as Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai admits he’s yet to make a call on the contentious project.

“The project’s fate is still not clear because I have not yet studied it. I’ll decide after studying it.”

The 13.5 billion baht procurement of an S26T Yuan-class submarine has been stalled amid political turbulence and changing leadership.

The deal was initiated during General Prawit Wongsuwan’s tenure as defence minister in the post-coup government but political shifts have complicated matters. Asked if his hesitation was politically motivated, Phumtham hit back.

“You imagine too much and too far. I have not made any decision, and I’ll prioritise the armed forces’ interests and public understanding.”

Phumtham, also a deputy prime minister, was grilled about whether he’d present a contract amendment to the Cabinet after meetings with Royal Thai Navy (RTN) chiefs. His response? Not yet.

“It has not reached the point of contract amendment yet. We still have to consider it,” he said, adding that the Royal Thai Navy merely reported the project’s pending status.

The saga dates back to July when then-Defence Minister Sutin decided to proceed with the Chinese-built submarine, warning that cancellation could harm diplomatic ties. However, political upheaval, including the Constitutional Court’s removal of then-Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, threw a spanner in the works, leaving Phumtham with the final say.

As the clock ticks, questions linger over whether the deal will float or sink. Phumtham insists his decision will hinge on appropriateness and military priorities, but for now, the submarine project remains adrift in political uncertainty, reported The Nation.

