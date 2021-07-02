Connect with us

Thailand

NACC to establish 5 panels looking into pricey lamp controversy

Jack Arthur

Published 

1 min ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ @act.anticorruptionThailand

The saga of the pricey lamps continues with the news that Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission is establishing 5 panels to investigate the matter in Samut Prakan.

The NACC Deputy Secretary-General Niwatchai Kasemmongko realized the TAO’s budgetary spending for the fiscal years 2013 and 2014, then 2018-2021 for the lamp posts fell out of the scope of the Interior Ministry’s regulations concerning the budgeting for local administrations.

Further, it has been revealed through the NACC that the obtainment of the lamps “favoured” some companies over others. Also, (and as previously mentioned by the Thaiger) the lamps are of substandard quality.

Niwatchai says the 5 panels will focus on the Racha Thewa TAO’s spending per fiscal year. Niwatchai continued on to say that the activities of over 20 individuals/entities, such as former governors of Samut Prakan/ex-mayors of the Racha Thewa TAO will be scrutinised.

TAO chairman, Songchai Nokkhamin, previously defended the lamps as a “tourist attraction

The 5 panels must complete their investigation within 180 days. There was no mention if the lamps in Songkhla are also being investigated by the NACC.

Previously, Thailand’s PM, Prayut Prayut Chan-o-cha, had ordered an investigation into controversial lamps (some of which light up empty fields). Prior to that, it was announced that the lamp project was still underway in Samut Prakan despite the controversy surrounding the expensive lamps as the country struggles to provide enough beds for people infected with Covid-19.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 min ago

NACC to establish 5 panels looking into pricey lamp controversy
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

More than 100 doctors sent to Bangkok as Covid-19 deaths hit a record high
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Khon Kaen schools closed until July 16 as Covid continues to spread

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Construction workers blamed for Covid outbreaks
Indonesia3 hours ago

Emergency restrictions to be imposed in Indonesia as Covid infections surge
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
Phuket3 hours ago

PM in Phuket visit calls for cooperation in making re-opening a success
World3 hours ago

Volcano eruption in the Philippines, thousands evacuated
Thailand4 hours ago

GMT | Phuket Sandbox, East vs West ‘misunderstandings’, Live from Cafe Waya
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

ICU beds full at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: Another record high, 61 deaths and 6,087 new cases
Protests4 hours ago

Pro-democracy activists to march in support of restaurant operators
Phuket5 hours ago

Next 2 weeks in Phuket will decide the fate of other sandbox areas: Tourism Ministry
Transport16 hours ago

Department of Land Transport tackles motorbike delivery boxes
Bangkok17 hours ago

Entertainment and nightlife reps submit petition for aid, reopening
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending