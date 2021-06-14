Connect with us

Thailand

Purchases of fancy street lamps being investigated for possible corruption

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

17 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ปฏิบัติการหมาเฝ้าบ้าน

The purchases of fancy street lamps in several provinces are now being investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Commission. The investigations were called for after the exorbitant 642 million baht purchase in Samut Prakan for thousands of fancy solar-powered street lamps, topped with Buddhist mythical figures, caught the attention of residents in the province just southeast of Bangkok.

The commission’s secretary-general Worawit Sukboon says the
budget disbursement for procurement of decorative lamp posts including Songkhla’s Hat Yai district.

“It has come to light that several other provinces have spent their budget on decorative light posts in a similar manner, so the commission will look into the issue thoroughly for possible corruption by local administrators.”

In Samut Prakan, the 6,773 solar-powered lamps, adorned with the kinnari which is a part human and part bird celestial musician in Buddhist mythology, were purchased for around 94,884 baht each, all paid to Bangkok Road Lighting.

Due to the unusually pricey purchase made to a single company, investigators are looking into the budget disbursement by the Rachathewa Subdistrict Administrative Organisation in the province’s Bang Phli district.

In Hat Yai, the local government paid 33.4 million baht for lamp posts topped with the figures from the Thai traditional dance Manorah. Residents in the area have complained that the street lamps seem substandard and overpriced, some reporting that the Manorah figures were damaged while the lights were dim on other lamp posts.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand18 seconds ago

Purchases of fancy street lamps being investigated for possible corruption
Thailand27 mins ago

Thailand News Today | BKK parks re-open… nearly, tropical storm, airport security upgrade | June 14
Thailand41 mins ago

Missing fisherman’s body found in sea off Nakhon Si Thammarat

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

CCSA: We’re out of vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Ayutthaya hospital to test all staff for Covid after 18 test positive
Thailand2 hours ago

13 teenagers arrested in Chon Buri for partying, gathering
Crime2 hours ago

Crime Suppression Division seizes dozens of illegal firearms in a series of raids
Crime3 hours ago

Marijuana valued at 10 million baht seized in Nakhon Phanom, 2 arrested
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases, provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

Almost 8 million register for stimulus scheme, app briefly goes down
Best of5 hours ago

Top 5 best temples in Bangkok
Thailand5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | What’s happening in Pattaya, Phuket sandbox, reopening for tourism
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

25 vaccination sites put on hold in Bangkok
Phuket6 hours ago

Ambulance crashes into a lightpole in Phuket
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending