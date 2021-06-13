Connect with us

Songkhla

Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps

Jack Arthur

Published 

3 mins ago

 on 

Photo via Julian Chilvers from Flickr.

Officials in Hat Yai, a city in the southern province of Songkhla, are investigating whether they paid too much money for street lamps. Reportedly, this the third such allegation made toward a local administration in Thailand… This month.

The new Hat Yai mayor, Sakhon Thongmunee, has ordered a panel to be established after he got the news that an administrative organisation in Samut Prakan spent over 94,000 baht per street lamp. However, the lamps were topped with mythical kinnaree figures, a figure that is part man, part bird, and part horse. Or a mixture of a centaur and griffin.

Sakhon wants to know more about the 33.4 million baht project that is underway in what is now part of his jurisdiction.

Another lamp-based accusation this week, this time toward the Racha Thewa tambon administrative organisation in Samut Prakan, is that the organisation overpaid for spending 642 million baht for 6,773 solar-powered street lamps. However, the lamps also came with mythical kinnaree figures. The lamps were all provided by 1 company.

The Nong Prue in Samut Prakan also purchased lamps, but this time the tops of the lamps had miniature aircraft on them. They cost almost 100,000 baht a lamp.

Back in Hat Yai, 368 lamp hosts had been installed. This time with manorah figures on top. The project had been announced on Nov 27, 2019, for 33.4 million baht (or 90,000 baht per lamp post).

Thai media reports that the investigation comes after complaints were lodged that Hat Yai street lamps were mediocre and cost too much money. Residents say the figures on top of the lamps were damaged. Also, the lights weren’t bright enough.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Songkhla3 mins ago

Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Crime32 mins ago

Illegal casino operator accused of 4 charges including murder
Thailand49 mins ago

Survey shows lack of confidence in Government’s handling of vaccinations

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand1 hour ago

Goverment kind of discloses what the secret budget is spent on
Weather2 hours ago

Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
Eastern Thailand2 hours ago

Man busted for allegedly possessing over 100 marijuana plants, selling marijuana online
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Bangkok parks, salons, tattoo, massage reopen Monday
Tourism4 hours ago

TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 2,804 new infections and 18 Covid-related deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Tourism18 hours ago

Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Pfizer vaccine application received, review process begun
Visa23 hours ago

Covid-19 prevention leads to 14 arrests of longterm overstays
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending