Mystical turtle discovered at Chon Buri temple

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:49, 22 August 2024| Updated: 17:49, 22 August 2024
54 1 minute read
Mystical turtle discovered at Chon Buri temple
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A rare turtle species was discovered at the Wang Sam Sien Chinese Temple on Big Buddha Hill, Khao Phra Tamnak in Chon Buri province. A concerned local, who believed they stumbled upon something extraordinary, alerted local officials after spotting the turtle lying exhausted under the sun, seemingly injured or ill.

Katanyu Thongphu, a fisheries scientist from the Chon Buri Provincial Fisheries Office, rushed to the scene to assess the situation. To everyone’s amazement, the turtle was identified as a Cuora Amboinensis, or Southeast Asian box turtle—a species that’s anything but ordinary. Measuring approximately 20 centimetres and weighing around 1 kilogramme, the turtle was found slowly crawling beneath a statue of the Goddess Guan Yin, appearing frail but with no visible wounds.

The resident first noticed the turtle on Monday, August 19 during a visit to the temple.

“I saw the turtle and couldn’t help but feel sorry for it. It looked so weak, I knew I had to do something.”

Related news

The resident hoped that their compassionate act might bring them good fortune, as turtles are revered in many cultures as symbols of longevity and protection.

This species, often mistaken for a common pond turtle, is distinguished by its domed shell and unique plastron, which is split into two segments allowing the turtle to fully retract its limbs, head, and tail. Under Thai law, the Cuora Amboinensis is protected, with strict regulations preventing its hunting and export.

The Chon Buri Fisheries Office has since transferred the turtle to the Department of Fisheries’ Aquatic Animal Health Research and Development Division, where it will undergo a thorough health check. Once it’s back to full strength, the turtle will be released into its natural habitat, hopefully with a little added luck for the kind-hearted local who saved it, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, a giant turtle recently wandered into a home in Phetchabun, bringing excitement and a sense of good fortune to locals. The unusual visitor, believed to be an auspicious creature, prompted the villagers to rub powder on its shell in search of lucky numbers before planning to release it at a temple.

Eastern Thailand NewsEnvironment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Bulletproof Buriram man survives triple shooting, claims immortality

Bulletproof Buriram man survives triple shooting, claims immortality

Published: 17:11, 22 August 2024
Harvard comeback: Pita&#8217;s return to the political arena

Harvard comeback: Pita’s return to the political arena

Published: 16:59, 22 August 2024
Thailand&#8217;s tourism boom tainted by zero-dollar tours

Thailand’s tourism boom tainted by zero-dollar tours

Published: 16:51, 22 August 2024
Bangkok jewellery fair set to sparkle with 3.5 billion baht in revenue

Bangkok jewellery fair set to sparkle with 3.5 billion baht in revenue

Published: 16:45, 22 August 2024