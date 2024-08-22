Mystical turtle discovered at Chon Buri temple

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A rare turtle species was discovered at the Wang Sam Sien Chinese Temple on Big Buddha Hill, Khao Phra Tamnak in Chon Buri province. A concerned local, who believed they stumbled upon something extraordinary, alerted local officials after spotting the turtle lying exhausted under the sun, seemingly injured or ill.

Katanyu Thongphu, a fisheries scientist from the Chon Buri Provincial Fisheries Office, rushed to the scene to assess the situation. To everyone’s amazement, the turtle was identified as a Cuora Amboinensis, or Southeast Asian box turtle—a species that’s anything but ordinary. Measuring approximately 20 centimetres and weighing around 1 kilogramme, the turtle was found slowly crawling beneath a statue of the Goddess Guan Yin, appearing frail but with no visible wounds.

The resident first noticed the turtle on Monday, August 19 during a visit to the temple.

“I saw the turtle and couldn’t help but feel sorry for it. It looked so weak, I knew I had to do something.”

The resident hoped that their compassionate act might bring them good fortune, as turtles are revered in many cultures as symbols of longevity and protection.

This species, often mistaken for a common pond turtle, is distinguished by its domed shell and unique plastron, which is split into two segments allowing the turtle to fully retract its limbs, head, and tail. Under Thai law, the Cuora Amboinensis is protected, with strict regulations preventing its hunting and export.

The Chon Buri Fisheries Office has since transferred the turtle to the Department of Fisheries’ Aquatic Animal Health Research and Development Division, where it will undergo a thorough health check. Once it’s back to full strength, the turtle will be released into its natural habitat, hopefully with a little added luck for the kind-hearted local who saved it, reported Pattaya Mail.

